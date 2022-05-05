Your Tigers are 16-9. Is this about what you expected from the team, or is it more of a surprise?
“At the beginning of the year, I saw us being very competitive in our league and even in the nonconference games. ... We’ve had some tough games, but our pitching has really kept us in a lot of games. I feel that we just don’t have an ace. We have five or six kids that can throw strikes and get people out.”
How impactful were losses to Centennial and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in mid-April, considering the team has won seven of 10 since?
“Those were eye-openers. We knew that we were a competitive team, but getting beat that bad (19-6 and 13-1), we thought we had to go back to zero and fire it up again. We knew that it was going to be a one-time thing. We weren’t going to make it a go-down from there. We were only going to learn from what we did and hopefully not do it again.”
One of your pitchers, Cade Schaumburg, threw a no-hitter on Monday against Schlarman.
“He’s only gotten better and better. He’s hitting better and pitching better. He wasn’t down on himself. He wasn’t saying ‘I give up’ or ‘I’m no good.’ We just kept saying he’s going to be there. He knew he could hit better. He knew he could pitch better. Now, he’s doing them both better. ... He’s playing at the top of his game right now.”
Landen Haurez and Drew Wichtowski have been at the forefront of your team’s success, as well.
“They have great leadership out there. They’ve been there before. They’ve played in the big games. I think that helps. They both are hitting the ball very, very well. Landen in center field is one of the best in the conference, one of the best in the area as far as getting up and getting the ball. He has poked a few home runs out here and there. Drew has a lot of triples because our field, if you get it in the gap, it rolls all the way to the fence. There’s a lot of triples and doubles in his stats.”
Though they haven’t grabbed as many headlines, Bryce Burnett and Kamden Maddox also seem to be having solid seasons.
“(Burnett has) been a starter for me for the past six years — junior high through high school — so he knows how I like things done, and he’s a sounding board. Great leadership ability. Kamden, he’s really hitting the ball a whole lot harder than he did before. I had him in the (lineup’s) 8 spot, and he hit a home run against Salt Fork. He’s not a home-run hitter, but he’s hitting very well this year. He’s also one of our top-four, top-five pitchers.”
Those pitchers have produced six shutout wins this spring. What makes the group so effective?
“The first four pitchers, they all have about the same amount of innings. So it makes it kind of nice. Ethan (McMasters) has 38 innings, Kamden has 31, Maddox has 26 and (Zach) Russell has 25 (prior to Wednesday’s game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman). A big surprise for us was Zach Russell. He’s not a kid that throws exceptionally hard, but he’s always around the zone. He didn’t have a run hit off him for 12, 14 (consecutive) innings. He throws strikes. He’s got three saves. He’s pitched very, very well.”
It recently was announced that, next school year, you’ll be Westville’s co-athletic director with Jeni Young. What does that mean to you?
“I’ve been around here for 19 years. I know somewhat how things go. It’s great. With the kids, we have great students and great athletes, and I wanted to make it the best for them. So I’ll work extra hard at being the best AD I can. I’ve got some learning to do — such as track, because with the new track (facility at Westville) there’s some things I need to learn. This year, we took on bass fishing, and I think the e-games are about to explode. I’ve got some learning to do, but I’ve never backed away from that.”