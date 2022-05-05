CHAMPAIGN — The common theme from Brad Underwood since the end of the 2021-22 men’s basketball season has centered around a desire to get back to pre-pandemic habits.
The season itself for Illinois had some of that.
Fans in the stands at a regularly sold out State Farm Center.
Big Ten and NCAA tournaments that went off without a hitch. At least from a big picture standpoint.
Both ended for the Illini far sooner than they would have liked.
But an offseason without COVID-19 restrictions? That’s something Illinois hasn’t had since 2019.
Exactly zero players on the current roster have had the benefit of a full spring and summer spent with both the Illini coaches on the court and strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher in the weight room.
For a program that prides itself on development, consecutive offseasons seriously limited by the pandemic meant slower progress. The onset of COVID-19 wiped out almost everything in 2020. A rash of positive cases at the end of the 2020-21 season did the same for the spring of 2021.
“It was very important for us to get back to pre-COVID habits and to have an offseason,” Underwood said last week as the Illini wrapped up their spring workouts. “It’s a very important four weeks for us with Fletch and with individual workouts. (Assistant coaches Tim Anderson, Chester Frazier and Geoff Alexander) have been unbelievable in terms of identifying players’ weaknesses and then taking that to the court. Just spending time with them individually on weaknesses to get better.
“As their bodies transform and move and we get toward the end of the semester, it’s a really good feeling to go into the summer knowing there’s a base and they can help these new guys when they get here in June to jump right in and feel comfortable.”
Some current players are staying and a couple freshmen are supposed to arrive early for the May semester. The real summer workouts will begin in June, with the Illinois coaches allotted 20 hours per week with the team split between on-court instruction and the weight room.
The summer workouts will take on a different tenor mainly because more of the team will be on campus. Spring workouts had a significantly more individualized feel because the player-to-coach ratio trended rather close to one-to-one with just six players still on the roster following exhaustion of eligibility, Kofi Cockburn’s decision to turn pro and four players entering the transfer portal.
“It’s helped a lot,” Illinois guard Luke Goode said. “When you go into a workout and instead of having four or five guards or wings you’ve got one or two, the coaches can really nitpick all the pieces of the workout that you do. They’ve really able to help you and individualize the workouts and help you get better.”
The final stage of the renovation and expansion of Ubben Basketball Complex pushed Illinois out of its practice facility. But even that didn’t slow down spring workouts, which were transported to multiple courts at the ARC.
“Our coaches are phenomenal at the individual stuff, and we’ve addressed a lot of needs,” Underwood said. “It’s been great to watch and observe (the players) getting better.”
Even with more attention from the coaches this spring, though, Goode won’t mind when transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. or the freshmen arrive. The Illinois roster will almost double with the addition of Shannon, Skyy Clark, Jayden Epps, Sencire Harris and Ty Rodgers. And that’s not including any more transfers the Illini staff could add in the next couple months.
Goode said he and fellow sophomore-to-be RJ Melendez have already established the beginnings of a good relationship with the incoming freshmen. Rodgers playing his final high school season in Illinois at Thornton meant he could get to Champaign a little more frequently.
Clark’s official visit last month also created an opportunity to get to know the five-star guard better.
“Once they get here, I’m really excited to teach them the culture and tell them that we win here,” Goode said. “The biggest thing is to work hard with them all summer. I know Coach Fletch is going to do great things with them in the weight room. Palmer Johnson, our nutritionist, is really going to help those guys out. They’re really going to make those huge jumps so they can be ready.
“I don’t know if you guys know. We don’t have many guys right now, so we’re going to need those freshmen to step up big. Having a summer — and I think some of them are coming in May early — so having that extra time with Fletch and the coaches, who do a great job with development, will be huge.”