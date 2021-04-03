MONTICELLO — Cully Welter knew his Monticello football players could have become complacent after knocking off state-ranked Prairie Central in Week 2.
And he felt the Sages fit that mold early in Friday night’s game with Rantoul.
But that didn’t last long.
The Sages earned a 40-0 victory against the Eagles, who were playing their first game of the season after a COVID-19 pause.
“I was a little concerned about that after a big upset last week,” Welter said. “But I thought we overcame that.”
Quarterback Joey Sprinkle finished 12 of 22 with 194 passing yards and five touchdowns for Monticello (3-0, 3-0 Illini Prairie Conference). Chris Brown (six catches, 31 yards, one score) and Triston Foran (three catches, 52 yards, one score) were his most popular targets on the state’s sixth-ranked team in Class 3A.
“I’ve been really happy with (Sprinkle),” Welter said. “He’s had a lot of poise for a first-year (varsity) quarterback.”
Welter said the defense, led by two-year starting linebacker Kolton Knuffman, has been crucial so far.
“Just a bunch of kids are rallying together and playing hard,” Welter said. “We’re very undersized on the line, but they’re playing hard and aggressive. ... There’s a lot to be accomplished when you have a will and a fight.”