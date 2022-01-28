CHICAGO — Morez Johnson and his St. Rita boys’ basketball teammates made clear their intentions early on the night of Jan. 17.
The Mustangs were there to put on a show against Oak Forest.
Johnson, a highly regarded, 6-foot-9, 219-pound power forward in the Class of 2024, was worth the trip alone. But the sophomore, who committed to Illinois in early November, is surrounded by elite high-school prospects who have drawn their own interest from Brad Underwood and Co.
On one of his first touches in the 69-61 win against Oak Forest, Johnson corralled a post feed and looped a hook shot in for a quick basket. On the other end, he out-leapt a defender for a rebound, threw an outlet pass to point guard Jaedin Reyna — a sophomore point guard who also has an Illini offer — and then Reyna returned the favor, dishing it to Johnson for an easy layup.
A couple possessions later, Johnson rejected a shot in the paint, and on offense, drew contact at the hoop and was fouled. He calmly knocked down a pair of free throws, putting the Mustangs comfortably ahead of upset-minded Oak Forest before the first quarter was halfway finished.
Besides polite applause, hardly anybody in the St. Rita gym batted an eye. Dominance, eye-popping dunks and transition basketball are what people have come expect from the Mustangs and their lineup loaded with potential future Illini.
“We’re getting to that point where we’re all kind of coming together and meshing where we’re getting to know each other perfectly,” said James Brown, a 6-10, 220-pound sophomore forward who occupies the St. Rita frontcourt with Johnson and has an Illinois offer of his own. “It’s going to be pretty scary for the next 21/2 years.”
Meet the Mustangs
They may be young, but the Mustangs (16-6, 7-0 Chicago Catholic League Blue) look like they’ve played together for longer than just a year or two.
Johnson is the focal point of the offense, but he is far from the only option. Johnson finished with 22 points to lead the Mustangs in the Oak Forest win, but only took about 10 shots on the night.
One look at Brown and it starts to become clear why Johnson isn’t averaging more than 30 points per game.
Johnson has received more national attention than his other teammates, earning offers from the Illini, Ohio State, Texas, Florida and Iowa, among others, but Brown has similar talents and also projects as a no-doubt Power Five product.
With Oak Forest refusing to go away after the half, it was Brown who busted the game open for St. Rita, taking over in a 6-0 run that extended the lead back past double digits in the third quarter.
After defensive stops, Brown gets up the floor at a frenetic pace for a big man. He out-jumped everybody to claim a rebound, then found Reyna for a quick outlet pass. The Mustangs generated an open shot attempt, missed and Brown corralled the offensive rebound for an easy putback, all within seven or eight seconds.
The next time down, a St. Rita guard stole the ball and found Brown sprinting the length of the court, easily dishing it to him for a layup. With about five minutes left in the third quarter, Brown lulled his defender to sleep. Then in three steps and two dribbles, went from the three-point arc into a thunderous dunk. Dunking has quickly become a favorite pastime for both Brown and Johnson. They could probably draw a packed gym just to watch them attack a hoop.
“It’s great when I see him throw one down, and I’m sure it’s great when he sees me throw one down,” Brown said. “That’s kind of the thing that makes us more special. You never know whose night it’s going to be. You never know who’s going to have that big highlight that’s going to spark a run or that’s going to deflate the other team. It’s great to be able to have options, even outside of me and Morez.”
Brown finished with 16 points, while Reyna scored nine points (all on three-pointers) against Oak Forest. Junior Jordan Chandler and freshman Amari Edwards added eight points apiece, and freshman Melvin Bell, pitched in with six points.
Even without junior guard Kaiden Space, who makes up a deadly backcourt with Reyna, the Mustangs are tough for any defense to handle.
Johnson and Brown are the heavy hitters, but 6-0, 147-pound Reyna holds the keys to St. Rita’s ignition.
Despite his stature, the sophomore plays with ferocity on both ends, regularly stepping up to guard opposing teams’ stars while seemingly not losing any steam on the offensive end.
“Jaiden Reyna might be the best defender in the state,” St. Rita coach Roshawn Russell said. “I made the mistake at Thornton that I did not put him on Ty Rodgers. And every game — even last year he guarded Max Christie — he’s guarded some of the best guys you can think of.”
Reyna is always looking to spring the attack with speed. Sometimes, he does try to do a little too much with his passing, but his vision and decision-making are huge pluses for the Mustangs. He controlled the game’s tempo against Oak Forest and connected on a few timely jumpers, too.
“We haven’t been playing together that long,” Reyna said. “I started playing with them together over the summer in summer league, so we’ve got that bond. We started building this bond up that we can just move the ball and we trust each other.”
While St. Rita thrives in transition, Reyna also stepped up and drilled a three to cap a patient possession against Oak Forest that included paint touches for Brown and Johnson, which opened up space on the floor.
“He’s shooting 60 percent from three, over 80 percent from the free-throw line, over 50 percent from the field,” Russell said of Reyna. “So I just can’t say enough about him.”
Then there is Bell, a 6-4, 165-pound freshman who plays on the wing and is loving every second of playing at St. Rita so far.
Johnson didn’t waste words — as the soft-spoken, but friendly prospect rarely does — when describing Bell’s game.
“How quick he is,” Johnson said, “he’s really versatile (and) can shoot it good.”
Iowa and Notre Dame are two of Bell’s most notable suitors, but only Illinois has offered. When high-major programs come to scout Johnson, Brown and Reyna, they might find their eyes occasionally drifting toward Bell, who doesn’t look the slightest bit out of place next to his teammates.
Even as a freshman.
“It’s good because everybody around me, they’ve got a big name, so the college coaches and scouts come out,” Bell said. “They can see me, too, so it’s real good.”
Reaching new heights
Russell realizes he has unprecedented underclassmen talent on his hands.
A St. Rita alum in his early 30s, Russell is in his third season at the helm of the program with lofty aspirations for the future, but not one blessed with a tradition-rich past.
The Mustangs have won seven regional titles in school history, including four during the 2010s, but have never advanced past a sectional championship game.
“My first year, I was very blessed,” Russell said. “I had a senior-led group and we actually won the league that year, won 21 games, so they had a lot of experience and knew how to play together. So with this team, while definitely the most talented team I’ve had, just trying to get them to understand the importance of details. Little things really are the big things.”
Despite its youth, St. Rita fully expects to win the CCL Blue. Beyond that, the Mustangs hope they can make a historic postseason run that would end with an appearance in the Class 4A state tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign. St. Rita is slated to host a regional this season, but talented teams in Kenwood and Brother Rice could present stumbling blocks. Much like powerhouses like Curie and Whitney Young in a potential super-sectional game at Credit Union 1 Arena (formerly the UIC Pavilion) in Chicago.
For now, Russell is focused on getting the most out of his team each night. St. Rita must learn plenty of lessons before it can truly reach its potential. In fact, it might be unfair to expect the current iteration of the Mustangs — who start three sophomores, a freshman and one junior — to end their season in Champaign in mid-March.
Take the drop-off against Oak Forest, for example. The Bengals have a solid team, led by Indiana State signee Robbie Avila, but Russell saw his squad let off after building a 31-19 lead by halftime.
“It’s just learning from each game,” Russell said. “We had a 20-point lead, and I thought we kind of let up a little bit defensively. When that happened ... Avila made us pay for it and made the game really interesting. Really getting these guys to understand that you cannot let up at this level. You have to finish out games.”
One area Russell wants to see his team improve on is a lack of focus and intensity at times. Overcoming that will be a key factor in just how far St. Rita is able to go this winter.
“That’s the thing with a young team, just communicating consistently and not taking your foot off the gas,” Russell said. “If we do that, I think we walk out of here with a 20-point win instead of an eight-point win.”
St. Rita finished last week with a 1-1 showing at the Quincy Shootout, beating St. Joseph Prep — a top-five team from West Virginia — 76-75 and losing to Link Academy (Mo.) 72-56 before posting an impressive 67-46 win against Chicago Mt. Carmel on Tuesday night and following that up with a 44-42 win at Fenwick on Thursday night. The Mustangs are scheduled to head to St. Louis this weekend to play powerhouse Vashon at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the Vashon Shootout.
St. Rita has three seniors, but each features in a reserve role, so on-court leadership is one area where Russell knows his group must continue to develop. He frequently finds himself returning to Space, the eldest starter, for leadership. The junior returned to the lineup in the win against St. Joseph Prep, providing 14 points, along with Reyna.
So far, Space has offers from Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Toledo and Radford.
“He has the most experience on the team,” Russell said. “He’s the one guy who has really played a full season for us. So definitely a vocal leader for us, someone who settles us down, especially at the end of ball games. Kaiden is very important to us.”
Growing while in the spotlight
Even though they’re the same year in school, Brown views Johnson like his little brother.
Many of St. Rita’s players are forming close friendships, but Brown and Johnson’s partnership is rather poetic. While their games have similarities, their personalities are pretty different. Johnson is loose, but quiet. Brown is serious, but open and talkative.
It’s evident Brown has done a lot of thinking while on his daily commutes from Aurora to St. Rita, which takes over an hour and requires him to wake up around 5 a.m. each day.
The Mustangs definitely see everybody talking about them, Brown said, but they aren’t too concerned about what anybody has to say. Or even which scouts or coaches are in the arena on any given night. Instead, they get their energy and motivation from each other, Russell and his staff.
“I think that’s something that’s really special about us as a team and as a program,” Brown said. “With all the hype around us, it really shows how devoted our coaching staff is to making sure we’ve got the right people looking at us, the right people talking to us and making sure we’re staying on the right track, whether it’s school or athletics.”
Seeing Johnson blossom as an elite prospect in the Class of 2024 has been eye-opening for Brown, who is now having the same scenario happen to him. Brown has seen offers roll in from Illinois, Florida, Oklahoma, Iowa, Notre Dame, DePaul, Howard, Northern Illinois and Western Illinois.
“I know I speak for all my teammates when I say I’m extremely happy for (Johnson),” Brown said. “Playing with him over the past two years, I’ve grown to love him and his family a lot. He’s like a little brother to me. Seeing his success, I want nothing but the best for him just like everybody else on the team.”
Brown said he and Johnson vent to each other about school, life and basketball. The off-court chemistry is carrying over into on-court chemistry.
“It really helps us on the court, too, being able to find each other,” Brown said. “One of my favorite things I love to tell him is, ‘If you cut backdoor while I’ve got it on the post, I’m going to throw it up, then go ahead and dunk it.’ It’s just something great about us two.”
Russell wants to push his group to its limit this season, and perhaps even beyond. Hence why the Mustangs have traversed much of the state, opening the season in central Illinois at Washington’s Tournament of Champions, playing Peoria Notre Dame at the Highland Shootout the second Saturday in January, facing quality competition at the Quincy Shootout last weekend and getting set for another lengthy trip the first weekend in February to play St. Louis powerhouse CBC at the Bank of O’Fallon Shootout on Feb. 5.
This is all part of a growth mindset Russell is preaching for his program.
“I scheduled really hard because we have some (talented) players, and I would be doing them a disservice not to put them against the best,” Russell said. “The next two years, their junior and senior years, we want to play the best in the country. I know I overscheduled this year — that was on purpose — but that was with the hope that through the adversity we’ll learn and grow from it. Come playoff time, the plan is to be at our best and be a scary matchup for anybody in the state.”
Johnson relishes the challenges that come with facing teams with far more experience and plenty of skill.
“I think we need it, so we can make sure we can win state in the future,” Johnson said. “We’ve got a chance to win it right now, but with this schedule, you guys are preparing us to win it in the next couple of years.”
Reyna doesn’t even want to think that far ahead. He wants to win right now, and he thinks the Mustangs are ready.
“I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people,” Reyna said. “I know a lot of people think we’re too young, but I think come playoff time, and honestly the rest of the season, we’re going to shock a lot of people.”
Champaign on the horizon?
As Russell sees his players go from hidden talents to well-known Division I prospects, the St. Rita coach is taking an involved and vested role in each player’s recruitment. Of course, it’s their decision, but Russell and the Mustangs’ staff want to make sure every player is fully informed and makes the best choice for their future.
He got a quicker-than-expected start with this group once it became clear Johnson was one of the top prospects in the Class of 2024. When elite programs start calling, other schools notice.
“One thing about our staff here at St. Rita, we’re really hands-on with our kids in all facets,” Russell said. “Not just the basketball side, but just the character, the way they represent themselves, what they’re doing in the classroom.”
When Johnson told Russell he wanted to commit to Illinois, Russell was skeptical, even though he liked the Illini staff and thought Johnson would fit well there. But Johnson sees himself as in the same lane as another Chicago star: Bulls rookie guard Ayo Dosunmu.
“It felt like home, and plus, I love the coaching staff,” Johnson said. “They’re just like St. Rita’s coaching staff. They push you to be great, and that’s the kind of coaching staff I want to be in.”
Johnson takes loyalty seriously, and Russell said the forward took great pride in leading Washington Junior High School in nearby Riverdale to a state title when he was in eighth grade in 2020. He knows winning brings positive change.
“Riverdale is one of the tougher suburbs here in Chicago, and I know that meant a lot to him,” Russell said. “I know they did some things for the school because of it. I know they started actually a travel AAU team called Riverdale Ballers, and I know that meant a lot to him.
“For him, I think the opportunity to stay home and play in front of his family and represent his hometown really hit home. I asked (Johnson) over and over, ‘Are you sure? Are you sure? You have time. Everyone in the country is calling for you. Are you sure?’”
Johnson and Russell would talk about the decision late into the night, after practice sessions and during the school day. Eventually, he knew he was ready to lock in and commit to Illinois. Which he did on Nov. 5, almost three weeks before his sophomore season at St. Rita began.
“He was really adamant that he wants to stay home and he wants to play for the Illini,” Russell said. “After drilling him multiple times, I believed him and I said, ‘OK, I’m going to get behind this and OK it early.’ He’s 100 percent in his decision. He definitely wants to stay home.”
Like St. Rita’s staffers, Russell likes the hands-on approach Underwood takes with recruiting the players he wants on his Illinois team.
Brown, too, is liking what he’s hearing from Underwood and assistant coach Tim Anderson, who is leading his recruitment. The thought of continuing his successful partnership with Johnson as part of the Illini’s frontcourt has its appeal.
“Obviously, having somebody like Morez going there, it’s enticing,” Brown said. “It’s like, ‘OK, I can get on board with that.’ They’ve got a great program. Getting to know Brad Underwood, and coach Tim Anderson is amazing.”
Brown likes what he’s seen in the Illinois program, from its track record of development to Adam Fletcher’s strength and conditioning program.
“Seeing what they’ve done with guys like Ayo and Kofi Cockburn, (Andre) Curbelo, it’s great to be able to see how they develop and how they’re getting their players better every single year,” Brown said. “Another thing I’ve been looking into is their weight training. I’ve seen a lot of before and after pictures of guys like Trent Frazier, Ayo again, Kofi. They’ve got a great program over there, and I’m excited to build my relationship.”
Weighing their options
While Johnson is all-in with the Illini, Bell, Brown and Reyna are each taking their time and enjoying their recruiting processes after getting offers from Illinois in the summer and fall. They recognize their youth and that there is plenty of development to come before deciding where they fit best in the college game.
The quartet has the opportunity to do what practically no high school players get the chance to do and continue to grow with their friends at the next level.
Already, they’re pretty close, as evidenced by the way they interacted after the win against Oak Forest.
As Reyna paused to consider which interests he has beyond basketball, Brown hopped in with a smile.
“He likes to dance,” Brown said.
“I guess you could say that,” Reyna retorted. “I do TikTok. I like to dance.”
“He’s got 600,000 followers,” Brown interjected.
Reyna just laughed.
His stardom on the social media platform is a few steps ahead of his recruitment, with more than 11.8 million likes on his videos so far. His offer list, which currently includes Northern Illinois, Central Connecticut, Illinois-Chicago and IUPUI in addition to the Illini, might grow at a similar rate as his online following if he and the Mustangs continue to stack wins along with their own highlights on the basketball court.
With Johnson’s college decision made, he’s freed up to focus on swaying his teammates in their recruitment.
It’s clear Johnson, like those at St. Rita, respects his friends’ abilities to choose their own lane if it’s what they want. But that doesn’t stop him from inserting an orange-tinted thought every now and then.
“He gives little hints to come,” Reyna said. “We’ll be talking and he’ll be like, ‘So, Illinois?’ He’ll just mention Illinois a lot.”