WASHINGTON — With his future college coach and possibly some of his future college teammates sitting courtside, Morez Johnson Jr. and his St. Rita boys’ basketball teammates had the bright lights shining on them the night before Thanksgiving.
Johnson is a Class of 2024 prospect who has been committed to Illinois for more than year. So attention follows him every time the 6-foot-9, 230-pound four-star recruit steps on the basketball court. And it’s not going away this winter.
St. Rita compiled a 2-2 record during the first week of the season by playing in the Tournament of Champions at Washington High School. The Mustangs lost 64-56 to Joliet West, led by Michigan State commit Jeremy Fears Jr., on Nov. 23 with Illinois coach Brad Underwood in attendance.
Illinois assistant coaches Geoff Alexander and Tim Anderson and current Illini players Coleman Hawkins, Sencire Harris, Luke Goode, Ty Rodgers, Dain Dainja, Connor Serven and Paxton Warden also showed up in Washington.
St. Rita also lost 71-66 to Cardinal Ritter, the third-place team in Class 5 in Missouri last season, at the TOC, but beat Sugar Hill (Ga.) Lanier 66-50 and routed defending Class 1A state champion Yorkville Christian 76-36.
Johnson isn’t the only known commodity on St. Rita’s roster, either.
Fellow juniors James Brown and Nojus Indrusaitis also hold offers from Illinois, along with multiple other Division I programs. Brown, a 6-10, 217-pound post player, is a consensus four-star recruit. Indrusaitis, a 6-5, 180-pound guard who transferred from Lemont this offseason, is also a consensus four-star recruit. Another player on St. Rita’s roster, 6-5, 175-pound sophomore Melvin Bell, also has an offer from the Illini but the four-star recruit is currently sidelined with an injury.
The collection of talent the Mustangs posses make them a draw every time they play. Like it’ll be again this Saturday night when St. Rita meets powerhouse Simeon at 7:30 p.m. in the Chicago Elite Classic at Credit Union 1 Arena on the University of Illinois-Chicago campus.
St. Rita coach Roshawn Russell understands the limelight his players will receive.
“We’re honored to be viewed as a top team, not only in the state, but nationally,” Russell said. “We also understand that this is a journey, this is a process. We have some new pieces in the puzzle, so we know it’s going to take some time to jell. We’re just focusing on us right now.”
Johnson paced St. Rita in its opening two games at the TOC, scoring 14 points in the loss to Joliet West that saw the Mustangs lead by 14 points entering the fourth quarter before Joliet West staged an epic comeback. Johnson also had 20 points in the win against Lanier on Nov. 25. Indrusaitis paced St. Rita with 20 points against Cardinal Ritter last Friday, and Brown scored 18 points in the rout of Yorkville Christian last Saturday.
While Underwood can’t publicly talk specifically about St. Rita’s collection of players, he came away impressed from what he watched when St. Rita and Joliet West met on the court.
“It was a tremendous, tremendous atmosphere,” Underwood said. “Packed house, a lot of great players on the court and it was really fun for our players, who drove over on their own, to lay witness to what is some of the best high school basketball in the country.”