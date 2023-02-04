CHAMPAIGN — St. Thomas More boys’ basketball is used to stringing wins together.
The Sabers entered Friday night’s Illini Prairie Conference home game against Rantoul riding a three-game streak since Jan. 28 after victories against Le Roy, Clifton Central and Heyworth.
They also notched three straight wins from Jan. 7-13 — against Pleasant Plains, DeLand-Weldon and Chillicothe IVC — and rattled off six consecutive wins to close the 2022 calendar year.
A 60-40 win against the Eagles on Friday night — keyed by 22 points from Peace Bumba — added to the latest spurt, which has come at the right time as the Class 1A postseason draws near.
“We’re jelling,” St. Thomas More coach Brandon Martin said. “We’ve jelled all year. The kids really like one another. It’s probably the most unselfish team I’ve ever coached in my 16 or 17 years. It’s a joy to coach them and it’s a joy to be around them.”
Friday’s triumph started inauspiciously enough. Rantoul took a 2-1 lead in the game’s opening minute and the two sides traded buckets until the Sabers earned a 6-5 advantage when Ryan Hendrickson broke loose for a dunk with 3:51 remaining in the frame.
That triggered a 14-2 run by the Sabers (17-9, 2-4 Illini Prairie) during the next nine minutes and a 21-11 stretch overall to close the first half. Rantoul (7-18, 2-4) mustered a response by scoring the final six points of the first half to enter the locker room with an 11-point deficit.
“I thought we attacked the basket really well,” Martin said. “We’ve got an unselfish team and Ryan does a good job facilitating our offense. Our bigs were able to finish at the rim and then we’ve got guys that can step to the perimeter and shoot, and we knocked down some threes (Friday).”
Bumba controlled the next eight minutes, however. The junior added eight points and converted all four of his free throws to help the Sabers boost their lead to 42-28 by the end of the third quarter.
“First off, I want to thank God for leading me through the way,” Bumba said. “I couldn’t do it without my teammates setting me up in the position to score, screening the ball for me, helping me get easy (layups). I couldn’t have done it without my teammates.”
Jaylen McElmurry paced Rantoul with 13 points, seven of which came during the third quarter.
The Eagles involved eight different scorers, with Jacksen Adkins adding six points and Conner Smith chipping in five points.
“We just got off to another bad start,” Rantoul coach Ryan Parker said. “We’re a team that when our shots are going in, we play a lot better defense. In these last two games, we just haven’t been able to make shots.
“Therefore, our defensive intensity lacks a little bit, and we’ve got to change that around, but at the same time, we got guys that can shoot. We’ve just got to start making shots.”
McElmurry was responsible for both of Rantoul’s makes from beyond the three-point line, while the Sabers drilled five three-pointers. Andrew Tay drained a pair of three-pointers to finish with 17 points, while Wilson Kirby connected on a trio of three-pointers en route to an 11-point performance.
Hendrickson added a pair of two-point field goals to finish with six points after his early dunk.
“Wilson shoots the ball really well, but he’s been getting to the paint quite a bit more, too,” Martin said. “Andrew (has) a quick trigger for us, but all that stuff stems from what we do on the defensive end. Holding a very talented team like Rantoul to 40 points is a good night for us.”
Rantoul is now on a three-game losing streak. Five games remain in the Eagles’ regular season, including conference games against St. Joseph-Ogden, Pontiac and Bloomington Central Catholic. Riverton awaits Rantoul at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in the IPC-Sangamo Shootout at Williamsville.
STM will test its four-game winning streak at noon against Maroa-Forsyth in Williamsville. League games against Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Monticello and Pontiac round out the Sabers’ regular season.
After Friday night’s win, the Sabers aren’t lacking for confidence.
“We are mental dogs,” Bumba said. “We’re going to get the third seed in (our) sub-sectional and we’re going to go get it. We’re going to win.”