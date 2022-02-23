FARMER CITY — Erin Quarnstrom’s St. Thomas More girls’ basketball team faced an imposing challenge Tuesday evening.
A top-seeded Watseka squad that owned 25 victories. That boasted eight seniors. That had been held under 40 points just seven times in 29 games.
That’s what a sixth-seeded Sabers’ group with 17 wins and no seniors that had limited only two of its previous eight foes to fewer than 40 points was tasked with overcoming.
And STM did so with one of the most suffocating efforts Quarnstrom could’ve hoped for during a Class 1A Blue Ridge Sectional semifinal.
“It was definitely a defensive win for us,” Quarnstrom said. “Because we have no seniors we had no leaders really to start the year, and we had several girls who really took it upon themselves to try and step up.”
Numerous Sabers played a critical role in their team’s 32-29 triumph over the Warriors, giving STM (18-12) its third postseason win in a row over a better-seeded opponent.
“I think that we were one of only two 6 seeds going into (Tuesday), so it’ll be interesting to see what happens,” Quarnstrom said. The other No. 6 seed remaining in the 1A playoffs is Stockton, which next plays on Wednesday.
“Is this now the Sweet 16? Amazing,” Quarnstrom continued. “It feels amazing. And I really do attribute it to the love the girls have for each other.”
Watseka (25-5) held an 8-6 lead through one quarter and was ahead 12-10 with 3 minutes, 46 seconds remaining in the second period of what clearly would be a defensive slugfest.
The Sabers surged into the halftime locker room, with sophomores Grace Dimoke and Ruari Quarnstrom each converting a basket in the paint down the stretch to contribute to a 19-14 edge at the break.
“It was huge,” Erin Quarnstrom said. “Our conversation at halftime was, ‘We have a lead and we’re playing terribly. We can’t shoot to save our lives.’ So, for us, let’s turn it around. Let’s see what we can do in the second half.”
There wasn’t much improvement in STM’s collective offensive performance over the final two quarters. So the Sabers had to buckle down defensively.
Erin Quarnstrom credited junior Ava Dickerson for kickstarting that effort. Dickerson was tasked with covering Warriors senior Allie Hoy and allowed Hoy to tally just seven points, including only two after halftime.
“I just had to lock down on my girl and then count on my team to play help defense,” Dickerson said. “It’s just really exciting, especially because we’re such a small team, a young team. Just coming in here and playing hard and working for each other, it’s really exciting.”
Dimoke provided a spark off the bench at the forward position as typical STM leading scorer Ruari Quarnstrom struggled to get shots to fall. Dimoke tied for the game lead in scoring. She opened the fourth quarter with a layup on which she was fouled and later recorded a putback following an offensive rebound.
“Just focus on the game and focus on what Coach taught us, focus on the basics,” Dimoke said of her approach. “It’s just really exciting, the fact that we all worked together. It’s been a really long season, and I’m proud of all of us.”
A Ruari Quarnstrom layup while tumbling to the court extended the Sabers’ lead to 29-24 with 3:14 remaining in regulation. She added another make down low with 1:07 to play, giving STM a 31-25 advantage.
But Watseka’s veteran group refused to surrender without a fight. Senior Sydney McTaggart trimmed the Warriors’ deficit to 31-27 with a short runner in the lane. Watseka then forced a Sabers’ turnover on an inbounds play, and Hoy took the ball the other way for a layup with 23.9 seconds on the clock.
“This teams loves to play defense,” Warriors coach Barry Bauer said. “It was a struggle offensively all year, but we won 25 games. ... For us to win against good teams, we’ve scored off of our defense in transition. St. Thomas More did a very good job of their defensive transition.”
Dickerson went to the free-throw line a short time later with a chance to ice the game. She made her first try but missed her second, and the Warriors secured a rebound with 10.5 seconds left trailing 32-29.
Watseka hurried the other way, but sophomore Haven Meyer lost the ball into Dickerson’s hands.
Dickerson was fouled and missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw situation. The Warriors hauled in another rebound and took a timeout to set up a potential tying play with 4.5 seconds left.
Hoy’s running three-point bid at the buzzer smacked off the backboard and fell harmlessly to the hardwood, setting off an STM celebration.
Along with Hoy’s output, McTaggart’s eight points and senior Raegan Gooding’s six points paced Watseka in its first loss over its last seven games.
“Their man-to-man defense, I thought they were shutting off the driving lanes pretty well,” Bauer said of the Sabers. “We missed a couple easy ones that we probably should’ve got. ... St. Thomas More did a good job of taking care of the ball, and we didn’t score much in transition.”
Eight points apiece from Dimoke and Ruari Quarnstrom plus five points each from Dickerson and sophomore Emily Herges and another four points from junior Maddy Swisher keyed the Sabers, who next will meet another team that’s pulled off some upsets to keep its season going.
Fourth-seeded Ridgeview and STM are scheduled to duke it out at 7 p.m. Thursday for a sectional championship and a spot in the 1A Elite Eight.
“We’re small. Usually every team we play is bigger than us,” Dickerson said. “We’ve just got to go into it and do our best.”
“Just have a good mentality and practice hard (Wednesday),” Dimoke added, “and we’ll see what happens.”
Ridgeview 48, Mt. Pulaski 43. Junior Brinley Stevens generated 22 points, including the ultimate game-winning basket with 1 minute, 15 seconds remaining, as the fourth-seeded Mustangs outlasted the top-seeded Hilltoppers in Tuesday’s first Class 1A Blue Ridge Sectional semifinal.
Senior Peyton Rinkenberger added 14 points for Ridgeview (24-8), which defeated its second consecutive better-seeded team this postseason and pushed its overall win streak to 11 games.
“Very good win,” Mustangs coach Scot Ghere said. “This is something we’ve been working for all year. We knew it was going to be a tough game. From here on in they’re all going to be tough, and we’re going to hang our hat on playing our defense.”
Ridgeview trailed Mt. Pulaski (28-6) by nine points midway through the second quarter. But the Mustangs responded with a 14-0 run that covered parts of the second and third periods before going ahead for good at 44-41 on consecutive baskets by junior Celbee Johnson and Stevens.
“We talk all the time about maintaining while other teams are going through their runs,” Ghere said. “We just can’t get too upset about it. We’ve just got to keep playing our game.”