CHAMPAIGN — Illinois wide receiver Dominic Stampley announced his decision to transfer Monday evening. The Centennial grad played the last two seasons for the Illini after transferring in from Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College.
"First I would just say that these last two years have been a hell of a ride in my football career," read the note Stampley posted on Twitter. "I want to first thank all of my teammates who welcomed me to the program with open arms. Glad to call you guys brothers for life. I would like to thank coach Lovie Smith for giving me a one in a million shot, and I am very appreciative of that til this day.
"With that being said, I feel as if my best option is to remove myself from the University of Illinois and enter the transfer portal as a graduate senior. Thank you Illini nation, all of the best fans for everything."
Business is business ✌🏽 The Return⏳ pic.twitter.com/MGrBz2oL1R— Dominic stampley (@Quiick_6) January 20, 2020
Stampley's note included the fact he will be a summer graduate of the University of Illinois, allowing him to be immediately eligible at his next football destination. His recruitment moving forward is also open.
Stampley played in nine games during the 2019 season for Illinois and caught nine passes for 101 yards. That came after he appeared in all 12 games in 2018 — his first with the Illini as a redshirt sophomore — and caught 19 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns. Stampley redshirted the 2016 season at Coffeyville and had 17 receptions for 278 yards in 10 games in 2017.
Stampley is the second Illinois player to transfer. Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Kievan Myers announced his intent to transfer before the Redbox Bowl.