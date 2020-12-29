CHAMPAIGN — Doug Kramer, Alex Palczewski and Vederian Lowe all opted to remain on Illinois football's offensive line for one more season, utilizing an extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After a standout 2020 campaign, Kendrick Green is headed a different route.
The Peoria native and starting left guard on Tuesday morning announced he'll enter the 2021 NFL Draft, concluding his college tenure after a junior stint that included him receiving consensus All-Big Ten first-team honors and USA Today All-America second-team status.
"It has been an honor to wear the orange & blue for the last four years and be a part of the Fighting Illini family," Green wrote on Twitter. "The memories we have made will last forever.
"I want to thank all my family and friends in Peoria for getting me here. Without all of their support, I would not be where I am today. Thank you to Coach (Lovie) Smith, the coaches and all the staff at Illinois. They made me a better man and football player from the minute I stepped on campus. It has been nothing short of a blessing."
Green joins linebacker Jake Hansen and receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe on the list of Illinois athletes who have declared for the upcoming NFL draft.
The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder out of Peoria High became the first Illini offensive player since Jay Prosch in 2011 to earn All-America honors, as well as the program's first offensive lineman to do so since Jon Asamoah in 2009.
Green was Illinois' first All-Big Ten first-teamer on offense since A.J. Jenkins in 2011 and its first offensive lineman on that list since Martin O'Donnell in 2007.
Green started in all eight of the Illini's games this season, moving from left guard to center for three of them when Kramer was out for multiple reasons. In his Illinois career, Green logged 32 starts after switching from defensive tackle to offensive lineman ahead of the 2018 season.