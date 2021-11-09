The Unity girls' cross-country team was showered by appreciation Monday in the Rockets' gymnasium, two days after coach Kara Leaman's program captured the Class 1A state championship. Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS spoke with each of the seven girls who ran Saturday morning at Peoria's Detweiller Park:
Harper Hancock
(Sr.; 30th place at state in 18 minutes, 39.30 seconds)
What does it mean to have won a state championship, the program's third in the last seven seasons?
"It makes our success from the past stronger, and it helps build a future generation of runners."
Olivia Shike
Soph.; 19th place at state in 18:23.01
What was it like receiving your championship trophy Saturday?
"The most emotional moment was when we first found out. They actually told us basically as soon as we finished, and so we got done racing and we were all finally standing (still). And then to see our coach come up to us and be like, 'You guys just won,' there were tears. We were all crying, smiling, laughing. It was an incredible moment."
Malia Fairbanks
(Sr.; 57th place at state in 19:04.82)
What was it like being on the post-meet awards stage as champions?
"We were all so excited just to be on there. That had been one of our biggest goals the entire year — just to be on that stage with the trophy. Getting first place was an absolute shock, and we were just so grateful for the opportunity to be up there. And we all worked really hard, so it was nice to see that work pay off."
Raegan Stringer
(Soph.; 33rd place at state in 18:43.02)
How did it feel to be surrounded by the rest of the school Monday for a celebration of your success?
"It kind of felt scary, because we were all being stared at. But it just felt great to come out here and have the trophy and show everyone how hard of work we did over the summer and this season."
Emily Decker
(Fr.; 122nd at state in 19:50.39)
What does it mean to know you're keeping up not only Unity's cross-country tradition, but also the strong tradition of the local distance-running scene?
"It's definitely crazy because it's a lot of hard work. It's a great feeling. But it doesn't come easy, that's for sure."
Erica Woodard
(Soph.; 26th at state in 18:30.88)
What was a moment this season before the state meet that let you girls know you could win a championship?
"Winning sectionals was a very good indicator that we had a very good shot at winning a state championship this year."
Caelyn Kleparski
(Soph.; 124th at state in 19:53.79)
How important is it that you're returning the majority of your state-running group next season?
"It means that we have a lot of depth for our team leadership. We were the underclassmen, and we know how to lead (future underclassmen) the way the seniors taught us this year."