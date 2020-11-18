CHAMPAIGN — Illinois will be part of a rather impressive night of college basketball Dec. 2 in Indianapolis. The No. 8 Illini will play No. 2 Baylor at 9 p.m. in the Jimmy V Classic, following a showdown between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 12 Tennessee in the 6 p.m. game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Both games will air on ESPN. No fans will be allowed at the downtown Indianapolis arena.
The Illinois-Baylor matchup features a preseason All-American guard on each side.
The Illini are led by junior guard Ayo Dosunmu, who averaged 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 2019-20. The Bears feature junior guard Jared Butler, who put up 16 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game last season.
Illinois’ 9 p.m. game against Baylor is the only known start time of the still incomplete 2020-21 schedule. The Illini will open the season next Wednesday at home against North Carolina A&T and play Wright State (Nov. 26) and Ohio (Nov. 27) the next two days in the round robin, four-team event.
The other known games on the schedule include a Dec. 8 showdown with No. 9 Duke in Durham, N.C., in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and the Dec. 12 Braggin’ Rights game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo. The Illini lost a coin flip to the Tigers that determined the host team.