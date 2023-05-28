Before the green flag is waved on arguably the biggest day in motorsports, N-G sports staff writers Joe Vozzelli Jr. and Joey Wright preview the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 (11 a.m., Sunday, NBC):
1. What makes the Indy 500 so special?
Vozzelli: It’s the ultimate bucket-list item for any motorsports fan along with the Daytona 500, 24 Hours of Le Mans and Monoco Grand Prix. I can now say I’ve seen two of the four live in-person. With all due respect to Daytona (been to the 500 five times), Indy is bigger — and better. I sat in the Paddock Box (Box 7, Row P, Seat 8) just after the start/finish line in 2022 for the Indy 500, the first time I had ever been to the Speedway, as one of 325,000 fans there. Watching a 3-wide pack of 33 cars funnel into a narrow turn 1 at Indy is as impressive a sight as there is in motorsports. Credit to track owner Roger Penske for adding some flair with a Air Force Thunderbirds flyover. So cool.
Wright: The pageantry of the Indy 500 is unmatched by any other event in motorsports — and maybe all of sports. I’ve only been to the Brickyard once, to a NASCAR race that Jeff Gordon won in 2014, but Indianapolis Motor Speedway boasts a history that is immediately apparent upon entering the track’s hallowed grounds. The yard of bricks, Gasoline Alley, a bottle of milk and a wreath for the winner, the Borg-Warner Trophy, “Back Home Again in Indiana” before the race ... I could go on and on. There’s no event in sports that combines the tradition and the crowd that the Indy 500 delivers on the final Sunday in May every year.
2. What’s the biggest storyline ahead of race day?
Vozzelli: Tony Kanaan. Nobody in the field is a bigger fan favorite than the always affable Brazilian. He’s also one of the best in the business at Indy. The 48-year-old is looking to end his IndyCar career with the best possible send-off: a second win in racing’s grand spectacle. Kanaan, a 16-time IndyCar winner and 2004 series champion, has vowed to retire after a one-off Indy 500 start (his 22nd) with McLaren on Sunday. TK, who won the 2013 Indy 500 after passing Ryan Hunter-Reay with three laps to go, starts from eighth place on the grid. He recorded a third-place finish in 2022 for Chip Ganassi Racing behind winner Marcus Ericsson and Pato O’Ward in a wild finish that saw IndyCar make the rare decision to throw a red flag in the late stages.
Wright: Graham Rahal’s adventurous month leading up to the race ended with him getting bumped from the field in his Rahal-Letterman-Lanigan entry, only to get called upon to drive Stefan Wilson’s Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports entry after Wilson’s injury in a practice crash with Katherine Legge. The switch required some cooperation between Honda and Chevrolet — RLL is a Honda team — but the former approved Rahal’s switch with outward enthusiasm. Rahal will start last and isn’t expected to be a serious contender, but the five-time IndyCar winner will at least have a chance to earn his first Indy 500 triumph. Legge, by the way, will make her third Indy 500 start andbecome the first woman to race the Indy 500 since Simona de Silvestro in 2021.
3. Who’s your pick to win?
Vozzelli: Scott Dixon. Because maybe this time the pressure is off the likable New Zealander after a sixth-place qualifying effort. That polesitter and Chip Ganassi teammate Alex Palou is considered the favorite perhaps allows Dixon to fly under the radar somewhat. Nobody has led more laps at the 500 than Dixon’s 665 circuits, ahead of Al Unser (644), Ralph DePalma (612) and Mario Andretti (556). And yet whether through bad luck or costly mistakes, Dixon — a six-time series champion —has only won the sport’s biggest race once (2008) with runner-up finishes in 2012 and 2020. Dixon was the class of the field last year; he was out front for a race-high 95 laps. But Dixon was nailed for speeding in the final 25 laps, had to serve a drive-through penalty and was relegated to a 21st-place finish.
Wright: It didn’t quite translate during an eighth-place qualifying effort, but Takuma Sato seems to have the car to beat as he seeks his third Indy 500 triumph. Why will 2023 mirror 2017 and 2020? Because Sato’s speed of 228.382 mph was third-fastest in Monday’s practice session and his four-lap average of 233.413 mph paced the field on Friday. His Friday single-lap speed of 234.753 mph was the fastest the track has seen since 1996. Sato is a driver that always seems to be around at the end — he nearly won the race in 2012, too, before a late-race crash while battling eventual winner Dario Franchitti —and I feel confident forecasting another triumph for the Japanese fan-favorite.
4. What about a darkhorse for Sunday’s race?
Vozzelli: Kanaan would have been a good pick here. Helio Castroneves is a sentimental pick, as the 48-year-old continues his drive for five, with Castroneves one of only four drivers to win the Indy 500 four times. But let’s go with last year’s winner Marcus Ericsson. It might seem like cheating to consider the defending champion a darkhorse, but the 32-year-old Swede and former Formula One driver still doesn’t seem to get much respect. Ericsson will roll off from 10th place on Sunday after a disappointing qualifying effort. Still, don’t be surprised if Ericsson is in the hunt late with a chance to join an exclusive list, as only Castroneves (2001, 2002), Unser (1970, 1971), Bill Vukovich (1953, 1954), Mauri Rose (1947, 1948) and Wilbur Shaw (1939, 1940) have ever won back-to-back Indy 500s.
Wright: Will this be the year that Paris native and long-time Indianapolis resident Ed Carpenter finally breaks through? He isn’t starting on the front row as he’s done five times, but the crowd would certainly approve if the Butler graduate was able to get the job done from his 13th starting spot. Could that spell luck for Carpenter? Four drivers — Louis Meyer in 1928, Louis Schneider in 1931 and Sam Hanks in 1957 — have won the race after starting 13th. Carpenter was 15th-quickest in Monday’s practice session and will likely need to employ strategy or catch a lucky break to reign victorious on Sunday. But don’t discount Carpenter’s chances of at least earning his seventh top-10 finish if his crew can make some last-second tweaks to his setup.