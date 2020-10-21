Kickoff for the 2020 Illinois football season inches closer by the hour. Before the Illini start their season at 7 p.m. Friday at No. 14 Wisconsin, coach Lovie Smith followed up Tuesday morning’s practice with his final media availability of the week. Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY has the breakdown:
Cornerback depth
Lovie Smith felt comfortable enough with his cornerbacks to move Tony Adams back to safety this fall. That comfort level comes, of course, with Nate Hobbs returning as a three-year starter and Devon Witherspoon back after playing in all 13 games and making three starts as a true freshman in 2019.
And don’t forget redshirt freshman Marquez Beason.
“Marquez is healthy now,” Smith said. The Dallas native missed all of 2019 after tearing the ACL in his right knee in training camp. “That’s what was kind of slowing up his progress a little bit. Those will be the guys who will be in the mix a little bit.”
The bulk of the reps at cornerback, then, seemed targeted for those three. Smith also said Adams could also still be used at cornerback, too.
“We have a group of about eight guys, and some of them are kind of interchangeable a little bit,” Smith said. “Quan Martin is another guy that has some position flexibility, too.”
Position switch
Smith’s general rule when it comes to incoming freshmen is letting them play the position they were recruited at first.
“From there, the conversation is, ‘This is where I think you should play,’” Smith said.
Smith has had that conversation with a couple of defensive linemen when it came to flipping to the offensive side of the ball. Kendrick Green did it and enters the 2020 season as a two-year starter. Danville native Julian Pearl made a similar move and is a backup option at tackle.
This fall meant a similar conversation and position switch for Moses Okpala. The 6-foot-7, 295-pounder out of St. Louis repped as a defensive linemen in 2019, playing just a single game before redshirting, and is now on the offensive line.
“If you look at Moses, he looks like a prototype offensive tackle,” Smith said. “Long arms. High cut. Tough. Maybe not quite what you’re looking for at the defensive line position. It was a natural move for him.”
Different kind of transfer
Illinois has dubbed itself “Transfer U” after aggressively adding more than a dozen notable players to its roster via the transfer portal the last two offseasons. Adding transfers isn’t new. Where the Illini have gone for their transfer additions is — particularly compared to former coach Tim Beckman’s pursuit of junior college players — different.
Since Nick Walker opted out of the 2020 season, the active Illinois roster includes just a single JUCO player in defensive tackle Anthony Shipton. The Cerritos College (Calif.) product could factor into the rotation at defensive tackle.
“Shipton, he’ll tell you he needs to get stronger, but he’s been about who we thought he would be,” Smith said. “He got here a little bit later than the rest of the crew, but he works hard. … He brings energy each day. Pleasant to be around. Now it’s about him taking these next steps. First thing, getting stronger and just continuing to develop.”