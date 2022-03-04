Sports Editor Matt Daniels highlights five games, from the Chicago suburbs to southern Illinois, to keep an eye on as the state tournament in Champaign is less than a week away:
Class 4A
Thornwood Sectional
Kenwood (25-8) vs.
St. Rita (23-11)
For Illini fans interested in recruiting, this game is for you. St. Rita forward Morez Johnson is an Illinois commit in the Class of 2024, while sophomore forward James Brown and freshman guard Melvin Bell also hold Illini offers. Three of Kenwood’s stars — junior guard Dai Dai Ames, junior forward Davius Loury and freshman Bryce Heard — also boast offers from the Illini. It should be a high-scoring, up-tempo game in South Holland.
Class 4A
COLLINSVILLE Sectional
Quincy (27-5) vs.
Normal Community (33-1)
Hard to believe, but Quincy is back in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2000. That’s far too long a drought for one of the more tradition-rich programs in the state, led this year by New Orleans commit Jeremiah Talton. Normal Community features a fellow Division I recruit in Liberty signee Zach Cleveland, with the Ironmen carrying a 26-game win streak into Friday night. Their only loss was on Dec. 10 in a 61-59 last-second defeat at Centennial.
Class 3A
MARIAN CATHOLIC Sectional
Lemont (26-7) vs.
Thornton (23-5)
Ty Rodgers can continue to leave his legacy and assert his status as the state’s top player if the Illinois signee can lead Thornton to its first sectional title in 13 years. The Wildcats are the likely favorite against upstart Lemont. Guard Nojus Indrusaitis is the go-to option for Lemont, and the 6-foot-4 sophomore already has an offer from the Illini. Whichever star shines the brightest will end up hoisting the hardware in Chicago Heights.
Class 2A
CARTERVILLE Sectional
Breese Central (29-5) vs.
Nashville (26-4)
Two of southern Illinois’ most tradition-rich programs will meet in Carterville. And only one will move on to play in the Carbondale Super-Sectional on Monday night. Breese Central has won nine sectional championships since 2002 and has outscored its three postseason foes by 21.7 points so far. Nashville needed overtime to win a regional title against Pinkneyville, but the Hornets are vying for their fifth trip to state in the last 20 years.
Class 1A
PECATONICA Sectional
Scales Mound (33-2) vs.
Sterling Newman (25-9)
David, meet Cinderella. Scales Mound (David) only has 70 students but has put together a memorable season that has the tiny northwest Illinois village — 255 miles from Champaign — dreaming of a trip to state and the school’s first-ever sectional title. Sterling Newman (Cinderella) has the bigger enrollment, with 155 more students than Scales Mound, but has already upset two higher-seeded teams in South Beloit and Eastland.