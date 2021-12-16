Slowing the action
COVID-19 concerns again are beginning to plague sports with increasing ferocity. That’s true as high as the professional level, as seen in the NFL, NBA and NHL. And it’s also true in the prep world. As of this writing, basketball teams from Armstrong-Potomac (boys), Chrisman (girls), Cissna Park (girls), Heritage (boys), Judah Christian (boys), Rantoul (boys), Uni High (boys) and Villa Grove (girls) are dealing with COVID pauses. The Argenta-Oreana boys just finished such a pause Wednesday, and the Blue Ridge boys did the same Thursday. Hopefully everyone can stay safe out there.
Scary Illini Prairie
That’s especially true on the boys’ side of things. St. Joseph-Ogden and Prairie Central each are 8-0, while Monticello is 7-0. Unity and Paxton-Buckley-Loda both sit at 4-1, and St. Thomas More got off to a 5-0 start before experiencing some hardship. League play should be a whole lot of fun in January and February.
Immediate impact
Kennedy Ramshaw wasn’t available for the Centennial girls’ basketball team’s loss to rival Champaign Central last week. The junior reacted to this on Tuesday by running wild on a quality Watseka team. The Chargers rolled to a 55-30 victory thanks in large part to Ramshaw’s 20-point, 11-rebound double-double. Centennial is showing promise under first-year coach/alumna Tamara Butler. I’m intrigued to see how they progress.
Pre-holiday treat
Most basketball holiday tournaments begin Dec. 26, 27 or 28. Iroquois West wrapped up a girls’ holiday competition Wednesday, and Watseka starts a boys’ holiday event Thursday. The showcase’s Day 1 games are split between Watseka and Milford before everything transpires from Watseka on Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.
Under the radar
Numerous local girls’ programs started this season with a new head coach. Arcola was among them, with former Arcola Junior High boys’ coach Corey Roberts taking over the Purple Riders’ girls’ high school squad. And that group started by winning its first three contests, now sitting at 6-3 overall with a pair of Lincoln Prairie Conference victories. Thursday offers a big matchup in the form of Cola Wars versus rival Tuscola, which will visit Arcola.