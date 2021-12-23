A welcome sight
It’s not often that multiple high-major men’s basketball coaches flood a local gymnasium to see an athlete compete. That’s what happened last week when Danville hosted St. Joseph-Ogden, with Spartans junior Ty Pence the target for guys like Illinois’ Brad Underwood. Michigan State, Iowa State, Butler and Loyola also were represented. This was a good opportunity for guys who weren’t the focal point of those college eyes to leave good impressions, as well.
Trust the coaches
When compiling information for our local girls’ basketball preseason preview last month, I was told by a few coaches out in Vermilion County that Armstrong-Potomac could be a team to watch. So far, those coaches have been proven correct. Nick Hipsher’s Trojans are off to a 9-2 start that was extended Tuesday with a 53-45 win over rival Oakwood. A-P’s losses are to a pair of quality Vermilion Valley Conference opponents in Watseka and Salt Fork, but Kyla Bullington and her teammates seem poised to make some noise.
Forced to the sideline
COVID-19 pauses will continue to happen for high school programs across the state, unfortunately. The St. Thomas More and Judah Christian boys were among the latest groups bitten by that bug, having to withdraw from the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic and BSN Classic, respectively. This certainly is disappointing, as holiday tournaments offer good bonding experiences and the chance to gain momentum. Hopefully, everyone stays healthy and safe.
Who’s last standing?
No local girls’ basketball teams remain unbeaten at this point, but both the Monticello (10-0) and St. Joseph-Ogden (9-0) boys are perfect leading up to their respective holiday tournaments that start Monday. The Sages begin their own Holiday Hoopla event with Neoga, while the Spartans kick off the State Farm Holiday Classic with Tri-Valley.
Not just tournaments
At least five local games between Dec. 27 and Dec. 30 aren’t part of a holiday tournament. Hoopeston Area’s boys are part of two, visiting Cerro Gordo/Bement on Dec. 28 and hosting Fisher on Dec. 30. Also on deck: Blue Ridge girls at Cornerstone (Dec. 28), Milford girls at Clifton Central (Dec. 28) and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys at LeRoy (Dec. 30).