He’s reached the peak
At least the peak of his school’s scoring record book. Tuscola star Jalen Quinn accomplished something quite noteworthy Tuesday, as the Loyola signee weaved through the paint for a first-half layup versus Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. The bucket put Quinn at 1,598 career points, allowing him to surpass 2016 graduate Nick Bates for Tuscola’s all-time scoring lead. The uber-talented Quinn almost certainly could have topped Bates’ 1,597 career points sooner, but Quinn’s playing style always has been more “we” than “me.”
That’s a lot of winsBarry Bauer wears many hats at Watseka — currently as athletic director, girls’ basketball coach and softball coach. Now, he can don another hat: that of a 500-game winner in girls’ basketball. Bauer reached the plateau in last Saturday’s 54-32 win over Herscher. Bauer always has been helpful to us at The News-Gazette in his numerous roles, and I wouldn’t be surprised if someone had to convince him to inform the media about his milestone.
It’s a positive outlookGeorgetown-Ridge Farm girls’ basketball hadn’t won a game in seven years, according to fourth-year Buffaloes coach Brad Russell, when the squad prepared for its Nov. 19 home tilt against Donovan. G-RF officially put that drought to bed with a 46-37 victory, and the Buffaloes suddenly sit at 5-3 ahead of Thursday’s game versus Cissna Park. It’s awesome to see these kids changing the recent narrative surrounding G-RF girls’ hoops.
Welcome backChampaign Central’s Combes Gymnasium has a new hardwood court after the old one experienced numerous issues in recent years. And it’ll make its debut on Thursday night when Maroons girls’ basketball hosts rival Centennial, followed by its boys’ opener Friday between Central and Danville. Both are 7:30 p.m. varsity tipoffs.
It’s been a battleAnother mention for Tuscola boys’ basketball. On the heels of Quinn’s scoring accomplishment, the Warriors now have a chance to garner the 1,500th victory in program history when they host Uni High on Friday night. Tuscola officials announced on Twitter that any program alumni will be admitted to the game free of charge. And be recognized postgame if the Warriors win.