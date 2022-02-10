Strong representation
It’s no secret the Illini Prairie Conference boys’ scene is a gauntlet this winter. Local programs proved as much in last Saturday’s single-day crossover event with the Sangamon Conference, as St. Thomas More, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Unity, St. Joseph-Ogden and Monticello all recorded a victory. It’s great to see events such as this and the Central Illinois/National Trail Shootout, bringing together strong programs and unfamiliar matchups during the regular season.
Long-distance caller
Prairie Central junior Chloe Sisco wears the No. 0 jersey for Hawks girls’ basketball, but the number three ought to be her favorite. She established a school record for three-pointers made in a season, bringing her total to 91 during a 74-70 loss to Olympia on Monday. Sometimes, these noteworthy accomplishments can come in the midst of an otherwise tough run, but Sisco is a big reason Prairie Central has surpassed 20 wins on the season.
Right way to respond
Neither of Uni High’s basketball teams got the opportunity to compete against opponents during the 2020-21 school year, in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines crafted by school officials. The girls who returned for Brad Wilson’s Illineks in 2021-22 seemingly have used that as motivation. They captured the East Central Illinois Conference regular-season title Tuesday with a win over Arthur Christian School and are 17-8 on the season. Dina Hashash, Ella Greer and Lara Marinov are among the key reasons Uni High is soaring in its return to play.
A grueling draw
The girls’ Class 2A Monticello Sectional features several teams, both local and not, having great seasons. Sub-Sectional A is especially daunting, to the point where a 20-win Unity team and an 18-win Monticello squad are playing in Saturday’s regional quarterfinals. I’ve never plotted out an IHSA postseason map, but that seems like a brutal fate for the Rockets and Sages.
Mark your calendars
The Central Illinois Conference boys’ tournament was upended by wild weather at the beginning of this month, to the point where the championship game between Tuscola and Meridian still hasn’t been played. It’s now set for a 7 p.m. tipoff on Wednesday, Feb. 16, in Macon — a mere five days after the teams square off in Tuscola in nontournament action.