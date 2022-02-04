A major achievement
We’ve recently highlighted in our pages the 2,000th career point of Tuscola’s Jalen Quinn and the 300th career victory of Monticello boys’ coach Kevin Roy. Another effort worth noticing occurred last Friday, when the Georgetown-Ridge Farm boys’ team defeated Chrisman 71-38. Buffaloes senior Cale Steinbaugh eclipsed 2,000 career points, scoring a whopping 39 against the Cardinals. Steinbaugh is playing baseball in college, so it’s fun to watch his competitive basketball career wrap up with so many noteworthy performances.
Unique consistencySome coaches set goals for the number of points they’d like their team to score or allow per game. If longtime Centennial boys’ leader Tim Lavin is such a coach, his current Chargers are doing a nice job of late meeting some pretty specific marks. Centennial has scored exactly 56 points in three of its last five games — all wins — and has allowed either 53 or 54 points in three of its previous five games — again, all wins.
They’re on the prowlMilford’s boys and girls teams are on a roll recently, with the former group on a seven-game win streak and the latter squad a winner of five games in a row. They’ve combined for a 38-13 record to this point. These two Bearcat teams never before have won regional titles in the same year. Perhaps that will change soon.
End of the roadPostponements and cancelations this season more often have been rooted in COVID-19 issues than anything else. But we finally received a significant amount of snowfall this week, leading to the loss of games Wednesday, Thursday and even Friday. With the girls’ postseason starting late next week, there’s very little time remaining to make up conference games. Some may ultimately go by the wayside. Hopefully, we don’t have any Illinois-Michigan men’s hoops-type arguments in our future.
A familiar feelingThe Schlarman girls’ basketball team captured consecutive Class 1A state championships in 2018 and 2019. A glance at current IESA happenings suggests the school may be in for more IHSA success soon. Not only did Schlarman’s seventh- and eighth-grade girls’ teams each finish third in their respective state tournaments last month, but the seventh-grade boys’ team has qualified for the state quarterfinals and the eighth-grade boys’ team holds a No. 1 playoff seed.