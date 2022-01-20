Ending a drought
It’s not been an easy season for Urbana girls’ basketball under the direction of first-year coach Bobby Boykin. Same for Rantoul girls’ hoops with first-year leader Rani Brandon. Neither program possessed a win on the season entering Tuesday evening — when they faced one another in Rantoul. Something had to give, and the Tigers made sure it went their way with a 38-35 victory. Urbana contests a strenuous schedule, so it’s good to see them gain some momentum in the second half of the season. Hopefully, the Eagles can do the same soon, as well.
Reaching a plateau
Josh Williams’ Clinton girls’ basketball team recently became the area’s first to hit 20 wins on the season, besting Illini Central 58-14 last Saturday. The Maroons, paced by standouts Mallory Cyrulik and Kaitlyn Rauch, can better their record even more in the upcoming Central Illinois Conference Tournament. Clinton will be a team to look out for in the Class 2A postseason.
Conference fun, Part I
The McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference tournaments will conclude this weekend in Bloomington and El Paso. Only one area team, the LeRoy boys, remains in a winners’ bracket. Mark Edmundson’s Panthers draw top-seeded El Paso-Gridley — a state-ranked program — in Thursday’s first of two semifinals. LeRoy sits at 13-3 entering the matchup and could become state-ranked itself with a win here.
Conference fun, Part II
The Lincoln Prairie Conference girls’ showcase wraps up this weekend in Cerro Gordo, while the boys’ tournament begins in the same location at the same time. There’s a potential huge girls’ title game on tap between Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond and Tri-County, both of whom are state-rated. Meanwhile, I’d like to see Cerro Gordo/Bement and Okaw Valley rematch in the boys’ bracket after a close previous matchup.
Conference fun, Part III
And we can’t forget the Central Illinois Conference tournaments, with the girls’ side of things starting this weekend in Tuscola and the boys entering their event at the end of the month. The Clinton girls are a likely favorite to win their field, but Tuscola is playing very well of late and could challenge. On the boys’ side, any number of potential meetings between powerful Tuscola, Meridian and Warrensburg-Latham teams would be extremely exciting.