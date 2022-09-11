Practices start later this month. The first game of new Illini women’s basketball coach Shauna Green roaming the sidelines at State Farm Center happens Nov. 9. But before all that gets going in full swing, beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr. sat down with Green — and her three assistant coaches — to cover a wide array of topics about the Illini, More, D-6-8.
What’s the philosophy you take when it comes to building
a nonconference schedule?
I think it’s different every year. Where we are right now is going to be different from what our nonconference is going to look like in three, four, five years.
When we were at Dayton, our nonconference schedule had to be against all the top teams in the country in order to position ourselves to get into the NCAA tournament.
Right now, where we’re trying to build this program (at Illinois) and get it established and start winning again, our nonconference is going to be winnable games.
Every year and every team presents a different nonconference need, so you’re going to see (this season) we’re going to be tested with some games, but it’s also going to be a chance to get some wins and get ourselves gelling, as we’re a completely new team leading into conference play.
With the state of Illinois an important recruiting base, what’s the sales pitch you plan to make to convince top
players to consider what has been a struggling program?
It’s just the vision of what we want to do here, and what we have done here so far. We’re really selling the blueprint for success and what we’ve used in the past for them to come and say, ‘Hey, we have done this before. We know the caliber of player it takes to win and we need you to come and help us do it. There’s opportunity here. There’s an opportunity to play in the best conference in the country and play hopefully very quickly.’
You know every player is different in what they want. Some players might be dead set on going really far away, and that’s OK. You just have to understand that.
Hopefully, we’re going to make it really, really hard for them to leave Illinois and leave the state. But if that’s their dream to go away to school, you have to understand that.
Just the opportunity to play and put on that home-state jersey and represent and really just leave your legacy.
You can come here and do something that’s never been done before. You can do that for your home state. That’s not an opportunity you get to do all the time. It’s going to take, especially this first year or two, courage and trust in myself and them to say, ‘I’m going to Illinois.’ It just takes one to happen, to have that courage, and now it becomes a cool thing to do like, ‘Hey, she’s going there so I’m going to go there as well.’
The additions of Southern
California and UCLA to the
Big Ten starting with the
2024-25 season, what impact is that going to have on this league from a women’s
basketball standpoint?
I mean, it’s two really good teams and two really good programs, so it’s going to make the league even better, which is what we want.
We want to be in the best women’s basketball conference in the country. I think that adds two really great brands in basketball, and now we can recruit the West Coast, too. We can go out to California and recruit, go to Arizona and recruit and say, ‘Hey, we’re going to come out west for a weekend and play a couple of games.’
It is what it is. We have just got to embrace it and use it to our advantage and sell the fact the Big Ten is the premier women’s basketball conference in the country.
In your final season at Dayton, you played in a First Four game at the NCAA tournament (an 88-57 victory over DePaul) as the 2022 tournament saw the field expanded from 64 to 68 teams for the first time ever. When you think about the NCAA tournament, in general, what do you think needs to be done to make it the best
experience possible for the women’s game?
I thought the First Four last year was a great experience. There was talk about having it at one site and going to the next site if you win, which is what the men do.
I really enjoyed it (being at a campus site). We were at Iowa State. We played that game and had a really good crowd because we got a lot of fans to come. Then, to stay right there (for the first-round game against Georgia) and not have to travel ... was really beneficial.
Speaking first-hand, I recommended keeping it that way. It will be interesting to see how we go forward if they go to more neutral games like the men.
In March 2021, there was a lot of talk about a lack of equality between the men’s experience at the NCAA tournament and the women’s experience. Do you think those concerns have been addressed, and what more needs to be done?
I could see a difference and I have been to multiple NCAA tournaments, from just the branding of going into the gym and having ‘March Madness’ everywhere.
Going into the locker rooms and they were decked out in ‘March Madness’ branding. The gifts that we got, we never had gotten that before, and they’re waiting for you as soon as you get in the locker room. I could feel it in our players. It was a much better experience.
What’s the schedule look like for your program as you build up to the season opener in early November?
We’ll be in our eight-hour weeks. We’ll go up to, I think, our first official practice is on September 28th. It’s going to be here before we know it.
It will go by quickly. This summer, we didn’t have our entire team here. We’ll get ready and start our season off. It was actually just one of our international kids that wasn’t here. (Freshman center Liisa Taponen) was with the Finland national team in the summer.