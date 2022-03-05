Five names who might be on Josh Whitman’s short list to replace Nancy Fahey, via Illinois beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr.:
Glenn Box
The Illinois native — he’s from Cairo — is in the midst of his sixth season as an assistant coach at Indiana. His pedigree in player development — Grace Berger, Ali Patberg and Jaelynn Penn — is a major plus. His lack of D-I head-coaching experience might be a leap too far for a high-major school like Illinois, though.
Shauna Green
The current Dayton coach led the Flyers to a 67-53 win against Illinois on Nov. 26 in Daytona Beach, Fla. The logical path for the 42-year-old would be a Power Six job after three NCAA tournament trips in her first five seasons at Dayton. She currently has a 125-48 record as the Flyers’ coach.
Amaka Agugua-Hamilton
The 38-year-old former Indiana and Michigan State assistant coach has hit the ground running in her first head-coaching gig at Missouri State (currently 72-12) after taking over for Kellie Harper, who left to coach her alma mater, Tennessee, in 2019. She led the Bears to the Sweet 16 last season as well.
Molly Miller
After leading Drury to a national runner-up finish in the 2019 Division II tournament, Miller seamlessly made the transition to the Division I level at Grand Canyon. The Antelopes went 18-7 in her first season and are off to a 20-8 start to the 2021-22 campaign ahead of Saturday’s regular-season finale at Dixie State.
Carla Morrow
Morrow has a bit of a separator on her resume: She’s coached in the WNBA as a Chicago Sky assistant coach from 2017 to 2019. Morrow was elevated to associate head coach at Ohio State before the 2020-21 season, often an important title change that indicates Morrow should be considered for head-coaching openings.