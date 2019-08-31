Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY takes a look at five hot topics ahead of the 11 a.m. season opener:
Tune in
Lisa Byington and former Illinois All-American linebacker J Leman have the call on BTN for Saturday’s game. Leman’s take on the Illini heading into the 2019 season with Brandon Peters at quarterback? “We’ve got running backs. I don’t think we have a running quarterback, but can he complete something on third down? We haven’t had a quarterback complete something on third down in two or three years. Give me some kind of completions.”
New digs
Gameday preparations will start for the Illini in the brand new $79.2 million Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center. The lap of luxury. The team’s entrance to Memorial Stadium for the game will be a little more interactive, too, with the players cutting through the east corner of the stadium to get to the tunnel. Cameras set throughout their route will track their progress on the in-stadium videoboard.
Beer!
Grab a cold one. Beer sales in the general seating area — a first at Illinois — is just one of many gameday changes made to try and enhance the fan experience. Others of note include a new route for the Illini Walk (from the Smith Center to Kirby Ave, down First Street and into Grange Grove), a student patio deck accessible from the north end zone stands and the ease of mobile ticketing and ability to pay in advance for parking.
Bet big?
The Illinois-Akron game has drawn plenty of interest in the betting world. Mainly because three bets of $55,000 were placed on the Illini to cover the spread — two at minus-17 and the third at minus-18. Just as a point of reference, Illinois’ last three games against MAC opponents were a seven-point win (Kent State, 2018), a three-point win (Ball State, 2017) and a 24-point loss (Western Michigan, 2016).
Predicting the future
Illinois coach Lovie Smith called Saturday’s season opener the first test for his team. It’s also the first opportunity for the Illini to show on the field what Smith feels off it. That this team is better. If so, the run game builds off last year’s success, the passing game gets a bump with Peters and the defense — third worst in the country in 2018 — figures out how to stop somebody. — Illini 34, Zips 10