Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY breaks down five hot topics ahead of the 11 a.m. kickoff at No. 19 Iowa
Tune in
No other broadcast team has seen Illinois this season as much as BTN’s Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Matt Millen (analysis). They’re back for Saturday’s game at Iowa — with Rick Pizzo as the sideline reporter — having also called the two wildest games of the season in the Illini’s upset of Wisconsin and comeback victory at Michigan State. Also similar this week is Illinois, now on a four-game winning streak, being a 15 1 / 2-point underdog. “We’re the ones that are trying to get people to take us seriously,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “We’re double-digit underdogs every week.”
Chipping away
Smith isn’t the only one looking for some respect for his team. Sophomore safety Sydney Brown said the Illini carry a chip on their shoulder heading into every game, and it only gets bigger being a double-digit underdog at Iowa after proving themselves with road wins at Purdue and Michigan State. “The guys that we have on this team are just grinders,” Brown said. “They love the game and just want to be good at it. At the end of the day, that’s where we really excel is wanting to be great. I think we’re on the verge of becoming a really, really good team.”
Passing grade
Brandon Peters’ performance in Illinois’ comeback win at Michigan State was probably what the Illini coaches had in mind when they landed the Michigan transfer quarterback this offseason. Peters might have started slow, but he helped guide the team’s fourth quarter comeback and finished with 369 passing yards and three touchdowns. Easily the best game of his still short Illinois career. “I’ve said all along once Brandon continues to keep getting comfortable with our system and comfortable with what we’re doing, he’s going to be a really good football player,” Illini offensive coordinator Rod Smith said. “He’s made strides weekly. It was good to see him kind of come out a little bit, and he’s done a good job for us.”
All in the family
Lovie Smith has known the Epenesa family for a long time, and recruited A.J. Epenesa out of Edwardsville before the all-state defensive end picked his dad’s alma mater, Iowa. Smith knew Eppy Epenesa before he recruited A.J. and even coached Pisa Tinoisamoa, a close relative of the family, with the St. Louis Rams. “A.J. is an outstanding player — one of the best defensive linemen in the country,” Smith said. “He can play the run as well as anyone and can rush the passer whether it’s outside or they move him inside. Just a good football player. Period.” Epensea has seven sacks this season and 22 so far in his Iowa career, and the 6-foot-6, 280-pound defensive end is projected as a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
Predicting the future
The bulk of Illinois’ success this season is driven by takeaways. The Illini are the national leaders. They also might have to find another way to win in Iowa City given No. 19 Iowa takes ball security seriously. The Hawkeyes have committed just nine turnovers, tying them for ninth in the nation. Illinois has recovered 16 fumbles this season — a mostly 50-50 proposition with an oblong-shaped ball. Maybe the Turnover Fairy continues to bless them. Hawkeyes 28, Illini 20