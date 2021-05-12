Tuesday featured another busy slate of high school sports around the area, including a girls’ soccer match in Champaign, where Tatum DeVriese and St. Thomas More played to a 2-all draw against Judah Christian’s Katie Bryant and Hannah Jackson. As the summer sports continue in earnest and a full state series is on tap in June, preps coordinator Colin Likas offers up some teams and individuals to keep an eye on as possible title: contenders:
BASEBALL
St. Joseph-Ogden
➜ Josh Haley has come close to securing a Class 2A state championship with the Spartans, guiding them to second place in 2016 and 2017. Perhaps this group has what it takes to top the 2A mountain. Led by future Illinois pitcher Crayton Burnett and recent News-Gazette All-Area boys’ basketball first-teamer Ty Pence, SJ-O (17-2) won each of its first nine games and has lost just once to a 2A program so far — 6-5 to Maroa-Forsyth. The Spartans have a loaded roster and are playing a difficult schedule in anticipation of a deep playoff run.
SOFTBALL
Unity and Tuscola
➜ Call this one a toss-up right now. The No. 1 and 2 teams, respectively, in The N-G’s most recent Top 10 haven’t experienced an abundance of trouble staying unbeaten through the regular season’s early stages. Aimee Davis‘ Rockets (11-0) regularly receive dominant pitching performances from Taylor Henry and superb offense from Henry and several of her teammates. Lenny Sementi‘s Warriors are riding the nearly unstoppable arm of Kaitlyn Reifsteck (10-0) and have permitted just four runs so far. Look out for both of these programs in the Class 2A playoffs.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Mahomet-Seymour
➜ Coach Jeremy Davis led the M-S boys’ soccer team to an Apollo Conference title earlier this year but wasn’t able to take them on a postseason run — because there wasn’t one for boys’ soccer. Perhaps he can make up for that by helping the M-S girls to some hardware. The Bulldogs (6-1) have followed a 3-2 season-opening loss to Normal Community by winning all of their matches, including one-goal decisions versus quality foes Normal U-High and Rochester. Cayla Koerner, Brea Benson and Nyah Biegler pace a potentiallydangerous group of Bulldogs.
BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD
Mahomet-Seymour’s CJ Shoaf
➜ When the Bulldogs senior recorded a high jump of 6 feet, 10 inches at Monticello last Friday, he eclipsed 2019’s Class 2A state-winning leap of 6-9. And considering Shoaf also has cleared 7-0 during an indoor meet this season, he’s the odds-on favorite to capture the 2A high jump state crown in Charleston next month. Shoaf holds the state’s best high jump this spring regardless of class and earned a share of sixth place in the 2019 2A state high jump. Shoaf also, as of Tuesday morning, had 2A’s top 110-meter hurdles time (14.45 seconds) to boot.
GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD
St. Joseph-Ogden’s Atleigh Hamilton
➜ The Illinois State signee is a two-time Class 1A state high jump champion and also helped a pair of SJ-O 800-meter relay units to state titles in 2018 and 2019. Hamilton very likely would own more first-place medals if not for the lack of a state meet last season.Her best long jump result this season is 18 feet, 1/2 inch, which actually ranks second in 1A. But Hamilton’s state experience should pay dividends next month in Charleston — and she possesses top-five 1A clockings in the 100, 200 and 400, as well, in case high jump doesn’t quite work out.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Centennial’s Max Braun
➜ He’s the least-known individual on this list as far as IHSA exploits go, but that’s not his fault. Braun is only a freshman for coach Teri Scaggs‘ Chargers, yet he’s already the No. 1 singles player on a loaded squad. Braun owns a series of impressive victories during his first high school foray, knocking off former N-G All-Area first-team selections Bill Layton of Urbana and Zachary Donnini of Uni High. Braun also has defeated players from Champaign Central, Mattoon, Normal Community and Normal West, with the most competitive score among all being a 6-1, 6-3 victory.