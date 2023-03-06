It's super-sectional Monday around the state as boys' basketball teams try to punch their ticket to State Farm Center.
Preps Editor Colin Likas is in Carbondale for Tuscola's shot in Class 1A. The Warriors, backed by a strong showing of fans, raced out to a 17-5 lead after one quarter. At halftime, it was 34-18 Tuscola, Likas writing "a really fantastic first half of play from the Warriors, though they know exactly how little that can matter if the other team gets rolling in the second half. Have to keep it up out of the break."
Meanwhile, staff writer Joey Wright is holding down the fort in Champaign to provide updates from the other sites around the state.
We'll have updates and details through the night.
The Warriors have arrived. pic.twitter.com/ftbmFxT1bx— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) March 6, 2023
Here’s who plays Monday night at 16 super-sectional games across the state:
Class 4A
Libertyville (29-5) vs. New Trier (31-4)
Benet (33-1) vs. Rockford Auburn (23-12)
Kenwood (28-6) vs. Downers Grove North
(29-3)
Oswego East (29-5) vs. Moline (32-3), 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
St. Ignatius (23-11) vs. Grayslake Central (29-5)
Hillcrest (28-3) vs. Simeon (30-3)
Marmion (23-11) vs. Metamora (31-2)
East St. Louis (24-8) vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin (31-3)
Class 2A
Teutopolis (27-7) vs. Pinckneyville (28-6)
DePaul College Prep (20-12) vs. Perspectives/Leadership (24-11)
Rockford Lutheran (26-9) vs. Rockridge (27-4)
Pontiac (27-6) vs. Bloomington Central Catholic (24-11)
Class 1A
Illini Bluffs (32-4) vs. Waterloo Gibault (29-7)
St. Francis de Sales (14-21) vs. Cornerstone (31-5)
Tuscola (29-6) vs. Mounds Meridian (24-12)
Chicago Marshall (17-10) vs. Scales Mound (31-5)