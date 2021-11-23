Scott Hamilton likely knew this line of questioning would crop up at some point during Monday morning’s IHSA media call.
“Both programs have finished second in state a few times,” began the query directed at Unity’s 28th-year football coach.
Hamilton has overseen five state runner-up performances in his career on the Rockets’ sideline, the last coming in 2015.
Unity’s opponent in Friday’s Class 3A state final, Byron, took home a second-place trophy in both 2018 and 2019.
Hamilton paused briefly, inhaled a bit longer and offered confirmation of this fact before the question continued.
“Does that make a difference? ... Does that add to the hunger factor or give more motivation?”
Another short pause.
“I don’t know about that,” that oft-pragmatic Hamilton responded. “We’ve found a way to blow it five times in that game. I don’t know that I’m approaching this one any different than those other games.”
If the Rockets (13-0) can hold off the Tigers (13-0), beginning with a 4 p.m. kickoff at Northern Illinois’ Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, it would have to offer a little relief for Hamilton.
Allowing him to reach the pinnacle of IHSA football in his sixth try and provide Unity’s five towns with a first-ever state championship in this sport.
Hamilton wasn’t about to hint at any such emotions. Not yet, anyway.
“The only thing we can do here is get our kids focused and ready to play on Friday,” Hamilton said. “Hopefully, we’ll have a great week of prep and enjoy this and lay it on the line on Friday afternoon.”
Jeff Boyer is in his 10th season running Byron football. Like Hamilton, he knows the feeling — multiple times over — of coming up just one victory short of a state title.
The Tigers as a program, however, captured the ultimate prize in the 1999 Class 3A playoffs. So it’s not quite the same situation as that of the Rockets.
“It comes down to fundamentals,” Boyer said. “There’s nothing special about it. It’s tackling. It’s blocking. It’s taking care of the football. ... We try to hone in on what we’re doing best and keep doing those things that got us here.”
Hamilton acknowledged familiarity with the Tigers’ way of doing business on the football field, as well as Unity’s past losses to one of Byron’s fellow Big Northern Conference members.
Stillman Valley defeated the Rockets in the 2000 Class 2A and 2009 Class 3A state finals.
“We’re hoping at some point we can break the jinx of playing that conference up there,” Hamilton said. “We know we’ve got a tall task.”
The Tigers stunned IC Catholic 15-14 last Saturday in the other Class 3A semifinal via a touchdown and two-point conversion in the tilt’s final minute. This occurred after Unity knocked off Mt. Carmel 28-21 in another semifinal at Tolono.
Byron averages north of 42 points per game and has been held under 28 points just three times.
Junior quarterback Braden Smith and senior running back Chandler Binkley power the Tigers’ attack, which Boyer described as “90 percent run, 10 percent pass.”
“The way they run their system is unbelievable,” Hamilton said. “Everything is just so precise. They don’t miss assignments. ... You can count on one hand the number of times they miss an assignment or make a bad play or turn it over.”
Hamilton compared Byron’s defense to that of Illini Prairie Conference rival Monticello, which Unity defeated 33-27 in overtime back on Oct. 22.
Boyer said senior guard Jacob Lenz, sophomore cornerback Kye Aken and free safety Smith are some of his most integral defenders.
“They’re aggressive to the ball, and they tackle really, really well,” Hamilton said. “Maybe a little more man coverage than what we’ve seen out of some teams in the past, but at the end of the day it’s about getting the ball and making tackles.”
Boyer compared his offense to Hamilton’s in that both teams are glad to run the ball, though Boyer added “they just do it in a little bit different way.”
“They’re going to spread you out,” Boyer said. “Their running back (junior Matt Brown) and their quarterback (senior Blake Kimball) are both great players that can bust one at any time.”
Boyer pointed to senior defensive lineman Austin McDaniel and senior linebacker Grant Albaugh as Rockets defenders he knows the Tigers need to be aware of.
“They’re a great team,” Boyer said. “Our coaches have coached our kids like they were going to win a state title.”