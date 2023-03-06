It's super-sectional Monday around the state as boys' basketball teams try to punch their ticket to State Farm Center.
Preps Editor Colin Likas is in Carbondale for Tuscola's shot in Class 1A.
Meanwhile, staff writer Joey Wright is holding down the fort in Champaign to provide updates from the other sites around the state.
We'll have updates and details through the night.
***
Class 1A: Tuscola 74, Mounds Meridian 53
CARBONDALE — A strong all-around effort put Tuscola (27-6) in the IHSA state finals for the first time since 1988-89.
Ten fourth-quarter points from Parker James keyed the Warriors in the clutch at the Banterra Center and helped them pull away from a 34-18 halftime lead.
A state title would also lift the Warriors to their most-ever wins in a season, besting a 28-7 mark from 2021-22.
Class 1A: Gibault Catholic 45, Illini Bluffs 44
Gibault Catholic (30-7) clinched its berth in the Class 1A semifinals in the most exciting way possible.
The Hawks trailed by eight points in the fourth quarter but whittled the deficit down to two points with 14 seconds remaining.
Thirteen seconds later, Kameron Hanvey buried a triple on the left wing that lifted the Hawks to their first state finals appearance since 1998-99.
HOT OFF THE PRESS— News-Gazette Preps (@ngpreps) March 7, 2023
Congratulations, @MetamoraBBB, @MTHSAthletics
We'll see you in C-U@visitchampaign @IHSAState pic.twitter.com/ztsNhBeT0t
Class 3A: Metamora 60, Marmion 48
OTTAWA — Metamora will play at State Farm Center for a second consecutive season after a strong final eight minutes lifted it past Marmion at Kingman Gym.
The Redbirds led 37-34 at the end of the third quarter before finishing regulation with a 23-14 scoring edge.
Tyson Swanson paced Metamora with 19 points while Drew Tucker added 12 points and Tyler Mason added 11 points.
HOT OFF THE PRESS— News-Gazette Preps (@ngpreps) March 7, 2023
Congratulations @SICPWolfpack, @IgnatiusChicago, @SICPBB
We'll see you in C-U@visitchampaign @IHSAState pic.twitter.com/2NcyCJrRhO
Class 3A: St. Ignatius 67, Grayslake Central 60
HOFFMAN ESTATES — St. Ignatius (24-11) clinched its second consecutive trip to Champaign in a double-overtime thriller against Grayslake Central (29-6) at NOW Arena.
The game was was tied at 52 at the end of regulation before four points apiece in the first extra period yielded a 56-56 score at the start of the second overtime.
Richard Barron was the hero for the Wolfpack as he scored eight points in the third quarter to help St. Ignatius limit the damage while trailing. The Wolfpack entered the final frame trailing 47-41.
HOT OFF THE PRESS— News-Gazette Preps (@ngpreps) March 7, 2023
Congratulations, @SimeonNation
We'll see you in C-U@visitchampaign @IHSAState pic.twitter.com/d2XbsDYdke
Class 3A: Simeon 67, Hillcrest 46
CHICAGO — Four players found double-digit scoring figures to propel the Wolverines (31-3) to their second consecutive Class 3A final four.
Sam Lewis led the Wolverines' scoring with 17 points, a mark that was followed by Jalen Griffith's 15 points and 13 points apiece from Miles Rubin and Wesley Rubin.
The Wolverines led 24-13 at halftime and pulled away in the second half despite the efforts of Bryce Tillery, who keyed Hillcrest with 18 points.
HOT OFF THE PRESS— News-Gazette Preps (@ngpreps) March 7, 2023
Congratulations, @SM_Hornets, @E_Kudronowicz
We'll see you in C-U@visitchampaign @IHSAState pic.twitter.com/Gbdtt045Ym
Class 1A: Scales Mound 60, Chicago Marshall 56
DEKALB — Tuscola's Class 1A semifinal opponent will Scales Mound, which defeated Marshall in narrow fashion at NIU Convocation Center.
The Hornets (32-5) were paced by Thomas Hereau's 25-point effort, which was joined by 15 points from Jacob Duerr and 10 points from Charlie Weigel.
Despite 16 points for DaJuan Cozark, the Commandos (17-11) were unable to overcome a 25-17 halftime deficit.
HOT OFF THE PRESS:— News-Gazette Preps (@ngpreps) March 7, 2023
Congratulations, @cchsbballsaints, @CCHSinBloom
We'll see you in C-U@visitchampaign @IHSAState pic.twitter.com/QxMcPmWtFq
Class 2A: Bloomington Central Catholic 67, Pontiac 53
SPRINGFIELD — Cole Certa was a tough player to deny on Monday night.
Bloomington Central Catholic (25-11) has been just as tough to deny all season.
Certa's 27 points lifted BCC past past Pontiac in a renewal of an Illini Prairie Conference matchup. The Saints never trailed in a game that they led 17-11 at the end of the first quarter and 29-23 at halftime.
The Saints are two wins away from their first state championship since 2013-14.
Class 1A: Cornerstone Christian 58, St. Francis de Sales 28
NORMAL — A hot start propelled the Cornerstone Christian (32-5) to its first-ever berth in the IHSA state finals.
The Cyclones mounted a 20-5 lead after the first quarter and never looked back, building a 39-13 advantage at the halftime break and extending its gap to 52-20 after the third stanza.
Cornerstone has extended a run that began with its first regional title in program history; the Cyclones have long since bested its previous benchmark of 24 wins in a season that was set in 2021-22.
Here’s who plays Monday night at 16 super-sectional games across the state:
Class 4A
Libertyville (29-5) vs. New Trier (31-4)
Benet (33-1) vs. Rockford Auburn (23-12)
Kenwood (28-6) vs. Downers Grove North
(29-3)
Oswego East (29-5) vs. Moline (32-3), 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
St. Ignatius (23-11) vs. Grayslake Central (29-5)
Hillcrest (28-3) vs. Simeon (30-3)
Marmion (23-11) vs. Metamora (31-2)
East St. Louis (24-8) vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin (31-3)
Class 2A
Teutopolis (27-7) vs. Pinckneyville (28-6)
DePaul College Prep (20-12) vs. Perspectives/Leadership (24-11)
Rockford Lutheran (26-9) vs. Rockridge (27-4)
Pontiac (27-6) vs. Bloomington Central Catholic (24-11)
Class 1A
Illini Bluffs (32-4) vs. Waterloo Gibault (29-7)
St. Francis de Sales (14-21) vs. Cornerstone (31-5)
Tuscola (29-6) vs. Mounds Meridian (24-12)
Chicago Marshall (17-10) vs. Scales Mound (31-5)