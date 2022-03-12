Class 2A state championship
Nashville 32, Monticello 31
The best player was … Kolten Gajewski, Nashville. As Monticello worked aggressively to take Hornets standouts Saxton Hoepker and Isaac Turner off their game offensively, Gajewski filled the void with a gutsy performance in the paint. The senior forward used his 6-foot-5 frame to collect a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds, shooting 5 of 5 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. He added one blocked shot for good measure and never left the floor when the clock was running, playing all 32 minutes alongside Hoepker and Turner.
The key moment was … Hoepker's only field goal of the game. The 6-7 senior forward entered the Class 2A state tournament averaging 15.3 points and shooting 62.1 percent from the field. The Sages completely bottled him up, permitting Hoepker just two made free throws entering the final minute of regulation. But that's when Hoepker picked his time to shine, driving through Monticello contact to convert a layup with 22 seconds left. The basket was the last produced by either side on the afternoon.
By the numbers: Monticello at one time was shooting 9.1 percent from the field. Senior Tanner Buehnerkemper hit a three-pointer about 2 minutes into the matchup, and the Sages didn't swish another field goal until senior Dylan Ginalick netted a two-pointer with 4 minutes, 14 seconds remaining in the first half. ... Monticello wound up shooting 35.5 percent from the field on 31 tries, a far cry from its 68 percent mark on 25 attempts in a semifinal win over Rockridge. ... Likewise, Nashville hit just 36.4 percent of its 33 bids from the field, with Turner finishing 0 of 4 from three-point range and 3 of 14 from the field. ... Consecutive layups by senior Joey Sprinkle put the Sages ahead 31-25 with 2:40 left in the fourth quarter. Hornets senior Nolan Heggemeier responded with a three-pointer — his only made basket of the game — and Nashville outscored Monticello 4-0 the rest of the way. ... Ginalick led the Sages in scoring with 11 points and added three assists. Senior Ben Cresap potted all eight of his points in the third quarter. Buehnerkemper hauled in 10 rebounds as an undersized post player. ... Alongside Gajewski's 14 points, Nashville received six points from Turner and five points from junior Carter Schoenherr.
What the Hornets said: “Didn't really expect to be playing from behind the entire time. ... It's not always pretty, but these guys found a way to get it done." — coach Patrick Weathers
"Our whole team is full of guys that can take over and lead when the going gets tough. All it was was just me putting out a lot more effort than the other team. It's just nothing special. Any of us could have done it." — Gajewski on his performance
"The reason we have success at Nashville is we make our team our family. It's more than a sport to us. We just care for each other so much. ... We're yelling at each other, but then after the game we're all hugs and laughs. And the biggest key is our program is just that we're so close to each other." — Heggemeier
What the Sages said: “It's just been an absolute incredible dream. These guys are first class all the way, on the court (and) off the court. Everything they do, they are a success. It's what success looks like. Today was just a game, but most importantly these guys are going to go on and this is going to be a great memory for them. And they're going to make a difference in the world, because that's the type of people they are. ... Incredibly proud of them." — coach Kevin Roy
Class 1A state championship
Yorkville Christian 54, Liberty 41
The best player was … Duke recruit Jaden Schutt gets all the buzz, but the Mustangs well could have faltered at the finish line without a massive performance from K.J. Vasser. The senior shot 5 of 12 and scored 15 points, including a 4 of 4 mark at the free throw line, while adding seven rebounds. Vasser and Tyler Burrows made for a lethal one-two punch, combining for 13 of the Mustangs' 23 fourth-quarter points.
The key moment was … The Yorkville Christian bench and the Mustangs’ student section could sense an imminent victory as Burrows collected a miss from Schutt, then scored in the paint himself, and on the next possession, when Vasser capitalized with a layup in transition off a Liberty turnover with 6:50 left. Vasser turned to pump up the crowd, flashing a satisfied smile.
By the numbers: Liberty held the Mustangs to a 3 of 13 shooting clip in the first quarter, taking a 10-8 lead. But Schutt, Burrows and Vasser started flowing offensively in the second quarter, and the Mustangs edged out the taller Eagles on the glass, 32-27, while building a 15-8 advantage in second-chance points. Burrows tallied up five assists to go along with 13 points, while Schutt scored 12 points and had six rebounds, though Eagles forward Logan Robbins helped hold him to 4 of 12 shooting. The Mustangs went 12 of 14 at the free throw line, while the Eagles only got to the line four times.
What the Mustangs said: “It was definitely surreal. Just being there in that fourth quarter, going down there with K.J., Jaden, Brayden (Long) and DJ (Douglas) and picking the energy up and getting everybody going. Turning up on defense, offense, it was really exciting. I knew, about one minute (left), that we were all locked in and we were going to win this thing.”— Yorkville Christian guard Tyler Burrows.
“I just want to say, all glory to God. It’s definitely been a process. I remember in the fourth grade, just hearing about the school. ‘All right, there’s this Christian school four minutes away from my house being built.’ Now to be sitting here at a table with a bunch of wonderful guys, being state champs, it’s definitely been a process. A lot of hard work. There wouldn’t be a different group of guys that I’d want to win a state championship with. … We walked into halftime down one. We’ve been used to that, we’ve been used to being down. We’ve played a lot of tough teams, and that’s gonna happen when you play a lot of tough teams. … I just want to give a shoutout to K.J. His leadership, keeping guys in it with his intensity, he and Tyler being great leaders out there and they’ve always got my back.” — Yorkville Christian guard Jaden Schutt.
What the Eagles said: “Just go prove everybody wrong. Everybody had us out of this game. We were supposed to get blown out by 25, I think that was one pick… We told everybody, ‘Prove why we should be here. Prove why we deserve to be in this game.’” — Liberty forward Logan Robbins.
“I’ll be honest, this is one of the things that I don’t get. Logan Robbins is one of the best players in our area. He has drawn the toughest assignment. (Southeastern wing) Danny Stephens, Jaden Schutt and the kid is not getting any love. I don’t understand that. That’s what I’m telling you, somebody is going to get a diamond in the rough, is going to get someone that is going to be a hell of a player in college. I hope having this opportunity for this weekend has opened some eyes about this young man and for several guys up here. … It makes me very proud… (fighting back tears) Sorry. There’s a simple expression, it’s about the Johnnys and Joes, not the x’s and o’s. Players who are willing to come out and play this way and do what you’re asking as a coach, they make my job very easy. Knowing a couple of these guys didn’t have a chance to take the court last season, seeing them come back, you have young men who are going to be successful in life because they’ve learned a lot of life lessons through basketball.” — Liberty coach Greg Altmix.