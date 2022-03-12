Class 1A state championship
Yorkville Christian 54, Liberty 41
The best player was … Duke recruit Jaden Schutt gets all the buzz, but the Mustangs well could have faltered at the finish line without a massive performance from K.J. Vasser. The senior shot 5 of 12 and scored 15 points, including a 4 of 4 mark at the free throw line, while adding seven rebounds. Vasser and Tyler Burrows made for a lethal one-two punch, combining for 13 of the Mustangs' 23 fourth-quarter points.
The key moment was … The Yorkville Christian bench and the Mustangs’ student section could sense an imminent victory as Burrows collected a miss from Schutt, then scored in the paint himself, and on the next possession, when Vasser capitalized with a layup in transition off a Liberty turnover with 6:50 left. Vasser turned to pump up the crowd, flashing a satisfied smile.
By the numbers: Liberty held the Mustangs to a 3 of 13 shooting clip in the first quarter, taking a 10-8 lead. But Schutt, Burrows and Vasser started flowing offensively in the second quarter, and the Mustangs edged out the taller Eagles on the glass, 32-27, while building a 15-8 advantage in second-chance points. Burrows tallied up five assists to go along with 13 points, while Schutt scored 12 points and had six rebounds, though Eagles forward Logan Robbins helped hold him to 4 of 12 shooting. The Mustangs went 12 of 14 at the free throw line, while the Eagles only got to the line four times.
What the Mustangs said: “It was definitely surreal. Just being there in that fourth quarter, going down there with K.J., Jaden, Brayden (Long) and DJ (Douglas) and picking the energy up and getting everybody going. Turning up on defense, offense, it was really exciting. I knew, about one minute (left), that we were all locked in and we were going to win this thing.”— Yorkville Christian guard Tyler Burrows.
“I just want to say, all glory to God. It’s definitely been a process. I remember in the fourth grade, just hearing about the school. ‘All right, there’s this Christian school four minutes away from my house being built.’ Now to be sitting here at a table with a bunch of wonderful guys, being state champs, it’s definitely been a process. A lot of hard work. There wouldn’t be a different group of guys that I’d want to win a state championship with. … We walked into halftime down one. We’ve been used to that, we’ve been used to being down. We’ve played a lot of tough teams, and that’s gonna happen when you play a lot of tough teams. … I just want to give a shoutout to K.J. His leadership, keeping guys in it with his intensity, he and Tyler being great leaders out there and they’ve always got my back.” — Yorkville Christian guard Jaden Schutt.
What the Eagles said: “Just go prove everybody wrong. Everybody had us out of this game. We were supposed to get blown out by 25, I think that was one pick… We told everybody, ‘Prove why we should be here. Prove why we deserve to be in this game.’” — Liberty forward Logan Robbins.
“I’ll be honest, this is one of the things that I don’t get. Logan Robbins is one of the best players in our area. He has drawn the toughest assignment. (Southeastern wing) Danny Stephens, Jaden Schutt and the kid is not getting any love. I don’t understand that. That’s what I’m telling you, somebody is going to get a diamond in the rough, is going to get someone that is going to be a hell of a player in college. I hope having this opportunity for this weekend has opened some eyes about this young man and for several guys up here. … It makes me very proud… (fighting back tears) Sorry. There’s a simple expression, it’s about the Johnnys and Joes, not the x’s and o’s. Players who are willing to come out and play this way and do what you’re asking as a coach, they make my job very easy. Knowing a couple of these guys didn’t have a chance to take the court last season, seeing them come back, you have young men who are going to be successful in life because they’ve learned a lot of life lessons through basketball.” — Liberty coach Greg Altmix.