PEORIA — Adam White describes the IHSA state cross-country meet as "truly one of the most unique and high-octane cross-country events that an individual could have the opportunity to participate in."
He would know. White is a three-time Class AA state medalist for Peoria Notre Dame, including a second-place effort in 1993 and a third-place finish in 1992.
So when White and former Peoria Richwoods distance runner Bradley Henz realized the state cross-country series were in jeopardy for IHSA and IESA athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two felt they needed to act.
Why them? Because they're co-owners of ShaZam Racing, a running race management company that has operated out of Peoria since 2012.
"Brad and I felt that it was right in our wheelhouse to step in," White said, "and work with mandates issued by the (state) health department as to being able to create a safe event that offers the young individuals at said age groups an opportunity for closure, championship-style, in a very unorthodox fall 2020."
The planned result is two weekends of cross-country state meets conducted outside the IHSA and IESA banners. ShaZam is working with MileSplit Illinois on this state series and also receiving "insights and resources" from Michelle Parekh, co-organizer of the Chicago-based Illinois Meet of Champions track and field showcase.
"We're still making it a reality," White said. "It's one thing to lob an idea, and it's another thing to go through all the necessary steps over the seven weeks to bring it to fruition."
At this time, 32 races over the course of four days will permit some of the state's best high school and grade school cross-country athletes to converge upon Chillicothe's Three Sisters Park and determine unofficial state titlists.
Middle school and junior high students will toe the line Oct. 31, in a series of flighted races. After that, high school athletes will be separated into Division I, Division II and Division III for similarly structured events held on Nov. 1, Nov. 7 and Nov. 8.
Girls' races will happen in the morning and boys' races in the afternoon. The races will fall in line with traditional distances — 3 miles for high school and 2 miles for junior high.
Neither the IHSA or IESA will conduct a state meet this school year — their events are typically held at Peoria's Detweiller Park and Normal's Maxwell Park, respectively — because of the pandemic.
IHSA officials on Aug. 24 announced "a single round of regional geographic (postseason) competition to be conducted the week of October 19-25" to end its current cross-country campaign, and the IESA in July announced "a sectional only level" of cross-country postseason "sometime between October 10-17" to cap its schedule.
"We simply sit in a unique position to tackle an endeavor such as this," White said. "We feel it is our duty to give back more than ever to these kids, and that's what we're going to endeavor to do."
IESA executive director Steve Endsley's organization, in a regular school year, partners with ShaZam Racing for state cross-country and state track and field showcases.
"This would be no different than in a non-pandemic year if ShaZam Racing, at the conclusion of the state high school cross-country meet ... wanted to turn around and say, 'We're going to have a race for anybody who wants to race,'" Endsley said. "It provides an opportunity for kids to race again or run again. It's completely separate from either (the IESA or IHSA)."
Athletes will be included in this new meet on an invitation-only basis. White said each high school division and the junior high field will include a maximum of 20 girls' teams, 20 boys' teams and 30 individuals.
Meet organizers won't be conversing with school coaches or other school officials when offering invitations. Instead, localized clubs run by a parent or other adult community member not associated with the school will be the recipients. Those club teams must be made up entirely of athletes from the same school.
"We've got to get the word out to the parental body," White said. "This is not an IHSA-sanctioned event. It's not an IESA-sanctioned event."
Those participant numbers won't increase, White said, even if Illinois Department of Public Health measures allow it. The numbers were established specifically to abide by the state's 50-person gathering rule, in conjunction with a decision to conduct four separate races among each division's gender.
The flights will be broken down as follows: No. 1 runners in the first, No. 2-3 runners in the second, No. 4-5 runners in the third and No. 6-7 runners in the fourth.
The high school divisions, White said, were created to separate clubs based on the size of the location they're hailing from.
"We want to organize things on this club level in a similar way to which athletes have been accustomed to competing on a historic basis," White said.
Invitations will be dished out "based on but not limited to the 2020 body of work," according to White, once race applications are compiled. White added that MileSplit officials and "several gurus" within Illinois youth running will be part of a selection committee that intends to "assemble the most competitive field possible."
Junior high club teams and individuals have until 5 p.m. on Oct. 17 and high school club teams and individuals until 5 p.m. on Oct. 24 for their adult representative to submit an application for consideration of invitation. Each athlete selected to race must pay a $20 entry fee.
The top four teams and top 25 individuals in each division will receive a trophy or medal, with teams needing a minimum of five racers to earn a score.
The planned meet host site of Chillicothe is about 20 miles north of Peoria and situated along the Illinois River. Its high school is part of the Illini Prairie Conference that includes area schools like Monticello, Prairie Central, Rantoul, St. Joseph-Ogden, St. Thomas More and Unity.
White said Three Sisters Park was selected as the meet location because of its size (400 acres, according to the park's website), centralized spot within the state and closeness to ShaZam Racing's headquarters.
"If it was not in our backyard, our ability to handle said logistics and hit all the necessary checkboxes only faces increased and unnecessary challenges," White said. "It goes back to us being able to put on a safe event."
White said meet organizers will follow IDPH restrictions regarding gathering size and protective masks. Race flights will be separated by a staging area, and spectators will have their own separate spaces to occupy.
"We will put on a safe event that will adhere to every guideline," White said.