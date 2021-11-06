PEORIA — Lyle Dorjahn couldn't help but laugh when talking about his Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys' cross-country team on Saturday.
"We made a run at them, didn't we?" the Knights' coach said.
They sure did.
ALAH earned the first IHSA state trophy in program history by placing second in the Class 1A boys' meet at Detweiller Park, the Knights' 172 points finishing behind only Chicago Latin's 165 in the 30-team field.
"Cloud nine kind of stuff," Dorjahn said. "The last time anyone was this close to a state championship in our community was 1980, when Atwood-Hammond won the 1A football championship. So this is a big deal for our community."
Junior Logan Beckmier paced ALAH with an all-state performance, placing 13th in 15 minutes, 20.73 seconds across 3 miles. The Knights also were powered by top-50 finishes from senior Jace Green (28th, 15:45.68), junior Jacob Adcock (45th, 15:54.99) and junior Lyle Adcock (47th, 15:58.51).
"Every one of my guys ran a (personal record)," Dorjahn said. "I told them, 'You guys get under 16, we have a shot.' It's just been a process, and it's worked."
ALAH ranked second in the Class 1A field at last year's unofficial state meet, conducted by ShaZam Racing in Chillicothe. The Knights lost their No. 1 runner from that outfit, Layton Hall, but returned everyone else this fall.
"The Latin coach said, 'We've been watching what you guys are doing,'" Dorjahn said. "We just wanted to get a trophy out of this thing. We're pretty ecstatic."
St. Joseph-Ogden finished sixth in the team chase with a 225 score, led by seniors Charlie Mabry (39th, 15:51.71) and Luke Stegall (40th, 15:52.49). Monticello wound up 10th as a group with a score of 304, paced by senior Ed Mitchell (33rd, 15:49.09) and junior Jacob Elston (43rd, 15:54.34).
Additionally individual all-state performances were turned in by Iroquois West junior Bryson Grant (18th, 15:27.14) and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior Eli Mojonnier (22nd, 15:31.33).
Ahmari ranks second. Uni High junior Kate Ahmari dashed to runner-up status in Saturday's Class 1A girls' cross-country state meet at Detweiller Park.
Ahmari concluded her 3-mile race in 17 minutes, 29.24 seconds. She only was bested by Aurora Rosary's Lianna Surtz (17:21.45). Ahmari's effort is the best by an Illinek girl since Arielle Summitt placed third in both the 2014 and 2015 Class 1A girls' state races. Ahmari's result helped Uni High to ninth place as a team with a 320 score.
St. Joseph-Ogden narrowly missed a team trophy, ranking fourth in the 30-team field with a 167 score. Eureka earned a trophy in third place with 157 points. Spartans senior Ava Knap and freshman Savanna Franzen finished fifth and sixth, respectively, with all-state times of 17:48.51 and 17:51.72.
Monticello claimed sixth place as a unit with a 209 score. The Sages were keyed by all-state showings from junior Mabry Bruhn (ninth, 17:56.13) and senior Rachel Koon (13th, 18:13.37). Sylvia Miller added a 36th-place time of 18:49.33.
Oakwood/Salt Fork sophomore Macie Russell also grabbed all-state recognition by taking 16th in 18:21.94.
Lambert nabs all-state spot. Urbana senior Sam Lambert acquired the final all-state position in Saturday's Class 2A boys' cross-country state race to lead all locals in the event at Detweiller Park.
Lambert finished 25th with a 3-mile time of 15 minutes, 25.63 seconds. He edged out Mahomet-Seymour senior Kyle Nofziger, who took 26th in 15:27.26.
Nofziger and the Bulldogs notched the area's best team finish, ranking eighth of 28 programs with a 265 score. Senior Joseph Scheele contributed a 49th-place clocking of 15:48.59 for M-S.
Lambert and the Tigers landed in 19th place with a 473 score. Champaign Central finished 26th as a group with a 577 score, guided by junior Peter Smith's 65th-place time of 15:58.11.
Centennial junior Aaron Hendron also came close to being an all-state athlete, as he finished 31st with a time of 15:37.16.
Boyd leads locals. Mahomet-Seymour sophomore Ava Boyd clocked a 3-mile time of 18 minutes, 44.81 seconds at Detweiller Park, placing 55th in Saturday's Class 2A girls' cross-country state meet and pacing the area contingent. The Bulldogs placed 24th of 28 programs with a 552 score.
Other top local outputs in the race were delivered by Danville junior Allison Thompson (81st, 19:03.11) and Champaign Central senior Maaike Niekerk (86th, 19:05.30).