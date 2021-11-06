PEORIA — It had been a while since Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior Ryder James had defeated Herscher senior Drew Rogers in a cross-country meet conducted on grass.
Roughly three years, in fact.
Saturday was as good a time as any to end that drought.
James dethroned the reigning small-school state champion, blitzing the Class 1A boys’ state field at Detweiller Park and winning this year’s individual championship with a 3-mile time of 14 minutes, 16.89 seconds. Rogers was runner-up in 14:29.00.
“I just had a feeling. I told myself, ‘You’ve put in the work. You’re just as good as anybody out here. You can go and win it,’” James said. “I told myself, ‘I want to go out and be a state champion.’”
Now he is. The first in PBL cross-country history.
“I’m just so thankful to be able to represent my school in this way,” said James, who ranked fourth at last season’s unofficial Class 1A boys’ state race that was won by Rogers. “The last 400 meters I heard people screaming, ‘You got it. Enjoy it.’ And I told myself, ‘You can’t really trust that.’ And I ended up collapsing at the finish line.”
James recorded a new personal-best time in grass by 30 seconds. His time Saturday is the second-fastest in Class 1A boys’ state history, behind only the 14-flat clocking posted by former Oakwood/current Illinois standout Jon Davis in 2015.
“I honestly can’t believe I ended up running that time,” said James, who is verbally committed to the Missouri men’s cross-country program. “It didn’t really sink in until I was on the award stage and they announced my name. ... Those four years of hard work and you’re finally a state champion.”
Rockets top podium again. Unity girls’ coach Kara Leaman is accustomed to seeing her athletes succeed in the Class 1A state meet.
Doesn’t make the new occurrences any less enjoyable.
Leaman’s crew secured this year’s 1A girls’ team championship via a 126 score, holding off runner-up Winnebago (138). It’s the Rockets’ third team title and sixth state trophy since 2015.
“This group is very special,” said Leaman, who has overseen each of those six trophy-earning campaigns. “When I saw ... there are five of them running together, I was like, ‘Oh, wow. This is either going to be really good or really bad.’”
Definitely good.
Though only sophomore Olivia Shike received all-state status — by placing 19th with a 3-mile time of 18 minutes, 23.01 seconds — Unity put all of its scoring five runners in the top 60 overall.
Sophomore Erica Woodard (26th, 18:30.88), senior Harper Hancock (30th, 18:39.30), sophomore Reagan Stringer (33rd, 18:43.02) and senior Malia Fairbanks (57th, 19:04.82) joined Shike in creating the Rockets’ point total.
“You never know what’s going to happen at the state meet,” Leaman said. “Our girls went in with the mentality of, we’ve got to be our best selves (Saturday) and see what happens.”
Leaman said Unity runners of the recent past have come out of the woodwork to help the current Rockets in their rise to the top of Class 1A.
“We had several girls from past championship teams that were able to provide some support and advice,” Leaman said. “These (current) girls are really working at a level that is surprisingly above their age.”
Knights secure trophy. Lyle Dorjahn couldn’t help but laugh when talking about his Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys’ team.
“We made a run at them, didn’t we?” the Knights’ coach said.
They sure did.
ALAH earned the first IHSA state trophy in program history by placing second in the Class 1A boys’ meet, the Knights’ 172 points finishing behind only Chicago Latin’s 165 in the 30-team field.
“Cloud nine kind of stuff,” Dorjahn said. “The last time anyone was this close to a state championship in our community was 1980, when Atwood-Hammond won the 1A football championship. So this is a big deal for our community.”
Junior Logan Beckmier paced ALAH with an all-state performance, placing 13th in 15 minutes, 20.73 seconds across 3 miles. The Knights also were powered by top-50 finishes from senior Jace Green (28th, 15:45.68), junior Jacob Adcock (45th, 15:54.99) and junior Lyle Adcock (47th, 15:58.51).
“Every one of my guys ran a (personal record),” Dorjahn said. “I told them, ‘You guys get under 16, we have a shot.’ It’s just been a process, and it’s worked.”
ALAH ranked second in the Class 1A field at last year’s unofficial state meet, conducted by ShaZam Racing in Chillicothe. The Knights lost their No. 1 runner from that outfit, Layton Hall, but returned everyone else this fall.
“The Latin coach said, ‘We’ve been watching what you guys are doing,’” Dorjahn said. “We just wanted to get a trophy out of this thing. We’re pretty ecstatic.”
St. Joseph-Ogden finished sixth in the team chase with a 225 score, led by seniors Charlie Mabry (39th, 15:51.71) and Luke Stegall (40th, 15:52.49). Monticello wound up 10th as a group with a score of 304, paced by senior Ed Mitchell (33rd, 15:49.09) and junior Jacob Elston (43rd, 15:54.34).
Additionally individual all-state performances were turned in by Iroquois West junior Bryson Grant (18th, 15:27.14) and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior Eli Mojonnier (22nd, 15:31.33).
Ahmari ranks second. Uni High junior Kate Ahmari dashed to runner-up status in the Class 1A girls’ state race.
Ahmari concluded her 3-mile race in 17 minutes, 29.24 seconds. She only was bested by Aurora Rosary’s Lianna Surtz (17:21.45). Ahmari’s effort is the best by an Illinek girl since Arielle Summitt placed third in both the 2014 and 2015 Class 1A girls’ state races.
“Around halfway I started pulling away from the rest of the people. There, I kind of realized I could do pretty well,” Ahmari said. “It’s just really cool to be able to do so well, especially when we didn’t have a (sanctioned) state race last year.”
Ahmari’s result helped Uni High to ninth place as a team with a 320 score. She said treating the state meet like any other was a pre-race talking point between the Illineks and coach Rachael Brewer.
“I tried not to look at the rankings before, just because I didn’t think it would help me. I knew that I could probably do pretty well,” Ahmari said. “It’s great to be able to do that for my team and everyone here that I’ve known for a while, that’s been cheering me on.”
St. Joseph-Ogden narrowly missed a team trophy, ranking fourth in the 30-team field with a 167 score. Eureka earned a trophy in third place with 157 points. Spartans senior Ava Knap and freshman Savanna Franzen finished fifth and sixth, respectively, with all-state times of 17:48.51 and 17:51.72.
Monticello claimed sixth place as a unit with a 209 score. The Sages were keyed by all-state showings from junior Mabry Bruhn (ninth, 17:56.13) and senior Rachel Koon (13th, 18:13.37). Sylvia Miller added a 36th-place time of 18:49.33.
Oakwood/Salt Fork sophomore Macie Russell also grabbed all-state recognition by taking 16th in 18:21.94.
Lambert nearly all-state. Urbana senior Sam Lambert missed out on the final all-state position by the slimmest of margins in the Class 2A boys’ state race, but he still led all locals in the event.
Lambert finished 26th with a 3-mile time of 15 minutes, 25.63 seconds. He barely edged out Mahomet-Seymour senior Kyle Nofziger, who took 27th in 15:27.26.
Nofziger and the Bulldogs notched the area’s best team finish, ranking eighth of 28 programs with a 265 score. Senior Joseph Scheele contributed a 50th-place clocking of 15:48.59 for M-S.
Lambert and the Tigers landed in 19th place with a 474 score. Champaign Central finished 27th as a group with a 578 score, guided by junior Peter Smith’s 66th-place time of 15:58.11.
Centennial junior Aaron Hendron also came close to being an all-state athlete, as he finished 32nd with a time of 15:37.16.
Boyd leads locals. Mahomet-Seymour sophomore Ava Boyd clocked a 3-mile time of 18 minutes, 44.81 seconds, placing 55th in the Class 2A girls’ state meet and pacing the area contingent. The Bulldogs placed 24th of 28 programs with a 552 score.
Other top local outputs in the race were delivered by Danville junior Allison Thompson (81st, 19:03.11) and Champaign Central senior Maaike Niekerk (86th, 19:05.30).