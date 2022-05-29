CHARLESTON — Salt Fork boys’ track and field is accustomed to overcoming adversity within the Class 1A state meet.
Storm coach Phil Surprenant thinks back to 2021 for an example.
That’s when his 400-meter relay unit believed it had captured a championship, only to find out Chicago Hope produced a sightly quicker time from an earlier heat in that year’s finals-only setup.
The same four athletes rebounded to win an 800-relay state title later in the day.
The 2022 state meet included a fresh form of hardship inside Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Stadium.
Salt Fork again shrugged it off.
This time, a share of the 1A team championship was the Storm’s reward.
Salt Fork and Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City tied atop the small-school scoreboard with 44 points apiece, giving the Storm its second team title and third team trophy in the last three seasons.
“There were so many times where we thought it was in the bag, and there were so many times where we thought (the) worst-case scenario was happening,” Surprenant said. “There was just a lot of highs and lows.”
An obvious positive was junior Garrett Taylor repeating as the 1A discus state champion, unleashing a personal-best toss of 180 feet, 10 inches to overwhelm the other competitors.
Taylor shared an emotional embrace with his father after finishing his discus throws.
“He’s really helpful with everything, and he’s always supporting me,” said a choked-up Taylor, who also placed third in shot put with a hurl of 55-3. “I really wanted to do it for him, you know. … I was very thankful for my family to come.
“He’s always just pushed me to be the best that I can be, and it obviously helped out.”
Taylor said he’s accustomed to seeing his dad get worked up during shot and discus contests. But the approach changed for championship Saturday.
“He was telling me just to relax, let one rip,” Taylor said. “I knew I could do it, and I did. It turned out great.”
Taylor has been aiming to hit 180 feet in discus all season long. Now that he achieved this goal on the biggest possible stage, what’s next?
“Oh, 200,” Taylor said with a smile. “That’d be something nice.”
On the negative side of the ledger, junior Nathan Kirby was disqualified from the 110 hurdles after it was ruled he intentionally pushed over a barrier in the act of trying to regain his footing.
That gave the Storm no points when even a ninth-place finish would have garnered one point.
“I was like, ‘Just give me the extra point, man,’” Kirby said. “I wanted the medal.”
Earlier in the meet, Kirby anchored a 400-relay foursome that also included juniors Ben Jessup and Ethan McLain and sophomore Brysen Vasquez. The quartet finished second with a time of 43.26.
Kirby needed to return to the track after the 110 hurdles to anchor the same lineup in the 800 relay. And he also had the 200 to contend with even later down the road on Saturday.
“I was really mad after I did that (in the hurdles),” Kirby said. “I just gave it all I had.”
Salt Fork snagged runner-up in the 800 relay (1 minute, 30.38 seconds), and Kirby notched third place in the 200 (22.81).
But the Storm still needed some help.
It arrived in the form of Auburn’s Jackson Kern edging out Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City’s Jadon Robertson for the 300 hurdles title. As well as Carlinville’s Ethen Siglock falling late in the 200 alongside Kirby.
“Credit to these guys. We kind of regrouped,” Surprenant said. “I got them together, I said … ‘We’ve got a chance. We’ve got a shot here. But we’ve got to make it work right now. We’ve got to get our heads in it.’ And they came back and did what they needed to do.”
Also critical for Salt Fork was junior Dylan Diaz providing a sixth-place triple jump of 43-01/2 to round out his team’s scoring.
“It was a lot of good competition, so I’m glad I got to compete with all these guys,” said Diaz, who soon is moving to Virginia. “Last year, I got 24th in the triple jump, so it means a lot to know I’ve improved and I’m able to contribute.”
Diaz made his way into track and field after his freshman year, when he was informed he’s dealing with a heart condition that prevents him from participating in contact sports.
“It really picked me up from a dark spot,” Diaz said of track and field. “I can’t even lie — I feel great.”
★ ★ ★
Jackson Gilbert spent last year’s Class 2A state meet doing what he could to propel Urbana toward a team trophy.
On Saturday, with such an accolade not in the cards, the Tigers junior centered his focus upon individual goals.
It led to Gilbert winning the 2A 400-meter dash championship with a time of 47.48.
“I feel great,” Gilbert said. “I knew I was able to do it. I trusted my training, trusted my coaches. I knew I was in the right shape to do it, and I came out a state champion.”
Gilbert was pushed hard by Kankakee sophomore Jayon Morrow, who logged a time of 47.90 to claim runner-up status.
“I face him all the time,” Gilbert said. “To win this race, I needed to get out as hard as I could the first 200. And that’s what I did. And when I knew he wasn’t on my hip yet, it was like, ‘If I bring it home (over the final 200), I win this thing.’”
Gilbert was far less pleased with his second race of the day.
He still managed to place fourth in the 200 with a time of 22.40. But Gilbert displayed frustration crossing the finish line and repeatedly uttered “I can’t believe I did that” to himself in the immediate aftermath.
“(The starter) said ‘set,’ and I moved a little bit, right before he said ‘go.’ And when I moved, my body just froze,” Gilbert said. “Then the gun shot off, and I just stayed there. When lane five came up on me, I was just like, ‘I lost this race because I didn’t go.’”
With the 200 happening after the 400, Gilbert was itching to discuss future redemption.
“It’s my first year ever running 200s. I had good success,” he said. “Next year, I’m going to win this race. I’m going to win the 4 and the 2, and hopefully the 4-by-1 if we get the right people together.”
★ ★ ★
Eli Mojonnier repeated as the Class 1A 800-meter run state champion Saturday. The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior held off Evanston Beacon Academy’s Julian Aske for the title, clocking 1:54.33 to Aske’s 1:54.53.
“I’ve been stressing out and I’ve been nervous about it, and it’s just good to be done with it,” said Mojonnier, an Illinois State track and field signee. “I came out on top, and I can just rest for a while now.”
Mojonnier headed a 12-athlete race in which first place and 12th place were separated by less than 5 seconds in the final standings.
“I took the lead earlier than I wanted to, but once I did I had to keep going. I couldn’t let off,” Mojonnier said. “I felt good, and I knew there were some people in there who have a good 400 time.”
Mojonnier anticipated doubling in the 800 and 1,600 on championship Saturday, but he didn’t qualify for the mile-run final and could turn his full attention to the half-mile.
“I had one race. I had one goal,” Mojonnier said. “And that’s all I had to worry about.”
Despite being a reigning state titlist entering the day, Mojonnier’s last name — pronounced “mo-JAWN-yuhr” — never came across quite right over the public-address system.
Does it bother him?
“Nah,” Mojonnier said. “Usually that means I did something right.”
★ ★ ★
Another interesting storyline played out in the 800 in Class 1A.
St. Thomas More junior Ryan Hendrickson never was far behind Mojonnier en route to a fourth-place time of 1:55.01.
A great accomplishment on its own for Hendrickson, who only ran in the sectional and state meets this season.
An even more incredible one considering he went 2 for 4 with two RBI and one run scored during Sabers baseball’s 8-5 victory against St. Teresa in Champaign earlier Saturday, giving that program its first-ever sectional championship.
Hendrickson’s baseball statistics were announced to the O’Brien Stadium crowd as Hendrickson finished his first of two laps.
“I heard two RBI,” he said, “and I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s right.’”
Hendrickson said STM’s baseball game finished around noon. After a team photo, he received first dibs to pose with the sectional plaque before zooming to Charleston.
The 1A 800 run started shortly after 1:50 p.m.
“It worked perfectly,” Hendrickson said. “(My baseball teammates) were super supportive. That was really helpful for me, that they were on board with it. That made it all the better, to have a win and for them to be supportive of me going and running. It was amazing.”
★ ★ ★
Daryl Okeke became the most decorated athlete in Judah Christian boys’ track and field history on Saturday when he placed third in both Class 1A hurdles races.
Okeke finished with a time of 14.98 in the 110 hurdles and followed with a 40.22 mark in the 300 hurdles. Malik Williams (sixth in the 2011 1A long jump) was the only Tribe competitor who owned an IHSA boys’ state medal in this sport prior to Okeke’s performance.
“It was a pretty good day,” Okeke said. “I was kind of mad at the 110s because me and (Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City’s) Robertson had a lot of collisions, and I tripped a little bit on the fifth one. But still a PR for me. ... I’m happy.”
Okeke doubled down on getting beat up during his races by clipping a hurdle with his left knee during the 300s.
A small trail of blood slowly crawled down his leg as he waited for his second medal of the day.
“My trail leg caught really bad on the corner there,” Okeke said. “My mood kind of went down right there, but I’m still glad I finished. I came out here, did my best, and I’ll come back next year better.”
★ ★ ★
Tuscola junior Chris Boyd improved by one position in the Class 1A shot put competition.
After ranking third in last year’s state final, Boyd snared second place on Saturday with a best toss of 57-11 3/4. Only Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City’s Daniel Lucas (59-10 1/2) could best him.
“It’s pretty great,” Boyd said. “I wanted to get first, but … I threw decent. I was pretty proud of it. Second is definitely fine.”
Boyd said he took some comfort in knowing he and Lucas significantly separated themselves from the other 10 event finalists during the preliminary round.
And he’s also enjoying the star power created via his continued success on this stage.
“I get a lot of people that come up to me and say ‘congratulations,’ and I have no idea who they are,” Boyd said. “It’s fun.”
★ ★ ★
Jacob Maxwell served as Unity’s lone qualifier for the Class 2A boys’ track and field state preliminaries. And then the finals, after he qualified for the discus championship.
The Rockets junior turned in a seventh-place throw of 154-8.
“It means a lot to me, because I just came to Unity this year,” said Maxwell, a Marshall transfer. “The team, the coaches, everybody, they made me feel really welcome. And I felt like I really flourished under their coaching, and I couldn’t have done it without them.”
Maxwell appeared to strike up a quick friendship with Mahomet-Seymour junior Robert Byron, who took fifth place in the same event with a throw of 157-11.
“When I get in the ring, it’s me versus everybody,” Maxwell said. “But outside the ring, I’d say me and Robert, we’re cool.”
★ ★ ★
Ivan Favila couldn’t match his clearance from last year’s Class 1A pole vault state final.
But the Uni High senior still ended up with the same podium position.
Favila netted fourth place for the second consecutive season, exceeding 13-3 on Saturday at O’Brien Stadium. His fourth-place mark last year was 13-7.
“I’m satisfied,” Favila said. “(My attempts) were doing good until I had to go up a pole, and that’s when it got a little finicky. … I just needed a sturdier pole to get myself higher.”
Favila appreciated the chance to compete in a more traditional state meet, versus last year’s finals-only version in Charleston.
“This is pretty intense,” Favila said. “I’m pretty proud with myself.”
★ ★ ★
Cole Pemble followed in the footsteps of fellow Blue Ridge student Alexis Wike.
Both qualified for a state track and field meet last season but left the Eastern Illinois campus disappointed with their results.
Wike rectified this last week by tying for eighth in the Class 1A girls’ high jump, after sharing 13th the previous year.
Pemble showed even more improvement, as the Knights sophomore nabbed fourth place in Saturday’s 1A boys’ long jump with an effort of 21-11. He placed 23rd in the event last year.
“It feels really good,” Pemble said. “I’m going to try to get top-three next year, hopefully.”
Though there have been better finishes in Farmer City and Farmer City-Mansfield history, Pemble’s fourth-place showing is the best in Blue Ridge boys’ track and field history. It also marks the fourth state medal the school has earned in this sport.
“I came in here last year and jumped terrible, to be honest,” Pemble said. “But I came back this year and jumped a pretty good jump, and I’ll only keep getting better.”
LOCAL BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD STATE MEDALISTS
CLASS 1A
200-meter dash — 3. Nathan Kirby (Jr., Salt Fork), 22.81 seconds; 7. Brayden Campbell (Soph., Ridgeview/Lexington), 23.01.
400-meter dash — 2. Max Allen (Sr., Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond), 49.28; 9. Beau Edwards (Sr., Arcola), 51.56.
800-meter run — 1. Eli Mojonnier (Sr., Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin), 1 minute, 54.33 seconds); 4. Ryan Hendrickson (Jr., St. Thomas More), 1:55.01; 9. Beau Edwards (Sr., Arcola), 1:56.62.
1,600-meter run — 4. Bryson Grant (Jr., Iroquois West), 4:23.34.
110-meter hurdles — 3. Daryl Okeke (Jr., Judah Christian), 14.98.
300-meter hurdles — 3. Daryl Okeke (Jr., Judah Christian), 40.22.
400-meter relay — 2. Brysen Vasquez (Soph.), Ben Jessup (Jr.), Ethan McLain (Jr.), Nathan Kirby (Jr.) (Salt Fork), 43.26.
800-meter relay — 2. Brysen Vasquez (Soph.), Ben Jessup (Jr.), Ethan McLain (Jr.), Nathan Kirby (Jr.) (Salt Fork), 1:30.38; 7. Payton Campbell (Soph.), Carter Coffman (Sr.), Alec Thomas (Jr.), Brayden Campbell (Soph.) (Ridgeview/Lexington), 1:32.44.
1,600-meter relay — 9. Payton Campbell (Soph.), Carter Coffman (Sr.), Alec Thomas (Jr.), Brayden Campbell (Soph.) (Ridgeview/Lexington), 3:33.18.
3,200-meter relay — 7. Elijah Mock (Sr.), Carson Maroon (Soph.), Luke Stegall (Sr.), Spencer Wilson (Soph.) (St. Joseph-Ogden), 8:12.15.
Discus — 1. Garrett Taylor (Jr., Salt Fork), 180 feet, 10 inches; 3. Mitchel Myers (Jr., Arcola), 50.67; 6. Cannon Leonard (Jr., Iroquois West), 47.70; 7. Brock Trimble (Soph., St. Joseph-Ogden), 47.26.
High jump — 3. Karson Lewsader (Sr., Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman), 2.02; T6. Beau Edwards (Sr., Arcola), 1.93.
Long jump — 4. Cole Pemble (Soph., Blue Ridge), 21-11; 6. Cabott Craft (Jr., St. Thomas More), 6.54.
Pole vault — 4. Ivan Favila (Sr., Uni High), 13-3; T6. Cameron Grohler (Sr., Paxton-Buckley-Loda), 4.05.
Shot put — 2. Chris Boyd (Jr., Tuscola), 57-11 3/4; 3. Garrett Taylor (Jr., Salt Fork), 55-3; 5. Clayton Leonard (Sr., Iroquois West), 15.82.
Triple jump — 6. Dylan Diaz (Jr., Salt Fork), 43-0 1/2.
CLASS 2A
200-meter dash — 4. Jackson Gilbert (Jr., Urbana), 22.40.
400-meter dash — 1. Jackson Gilbert (Jr., Urbana), 47.48.
110-meter hurdles — 8. Dylan Bazzell (Jr., Prairie Central), 15.21.
800-meter relay — 4. Jacob Tackett (Sr.), Mick Wright (Jr.), Heath Smith (Sr.), Peyton Scott (Sr.) (Monticello), 1:29.14.
1,600-meter relay — 4. Tayon Swift (Sr.), Gary Lawson (Sr.), Avontay Anderson (Sr.), Nathan Kelley (Sr.) (Rantoul), 3:24.69.
3,200-meter relay — 6. Kyle Nofziger (Sr.), Blake Dillman (Fr.), Joseph Scheele (Sr.), Jonah Singer (Sr.) (Mahomet-Seymour), 8:09.24.
Discus — 5. Robert Byron (Jr., Mahomet-Seymour), 157-11; 7. Jacob Maxwell (Jr., Unity), 154-8.
High jump — 2. Dylan Bazzell (Jr., Prairie Central), 1.96; T5. Justin Akeman (Sr., Clinton), 1.85.
Pole vault — T3. Drew Fehr (Jr., Prairie Central), 4.50.
CLASS 3A
400-meter dash — 5. Daniel Lacy (Jr., Centennial), 49.23.
400-meter relay — 3. Braylon Peacock (Sr.), Jordan Griggs (Jr.), Daniel Lacy (Jr.), Kemoni McCullough (Sr.) (Centennial), 42.42.
1,600-meter relay — 6. Braylon Peacock (Sr.), Alex Geissler (Sr.), Daniel Lacy (Jr.), Kemoni McCullough (Sr.) (Centennial), 3:22.12.
Long jump — 1. Kemoni McCullough (Sr., Centennial), 23-2 3/4.