NORMAL — Wade Schacht wasn’t feeling quite right through six holes in Friday’s Class 2A boys’ golf state tournament.
One-third of the way through the first round, the Champaign Central senior’s score sat at 2-over par.
Not quite the pace Schacht had hoped to maintain, considering his goal of vying for the individual state championship at Weibring Golf Club.
“I was a little tight to start the day,” Schacht said. “I had to make a lot of 4-, 5-, 6-foot putts in the first few holes just to stay around even.”
Schacht knew a group of his Maroons teammates was present at the course. But he also saw them “watching from the shadows” instead of getting up close and personal with the action.
That’s something Schacht felt needed to change.
“I told them after (hole) six, ‘You’ve got to get up with me and give me some energy,’” Schacht said. “I stuck one within 20 feet (of the seventh hole). They gave me a, ‘Come on!’ I drained (the putt), and they gave me another, ‘Come on!’”
That’s just the spark Schacht needed, as he finished with a 1-over 72 that puts him in a five-way tie for first place entering Saturday’s second and final round.
Schacht’s birdie on the seventh hole was one of three on the day, and he bogeyed just two holes after speaking with his teammates.
“I feel great about it,” said Schacht, who shot 6-over in the first round of last year’s state meet. “I totally felt I had a chance to win this tournament coming in, and (Friday) validated that.”
Matching Schacht’s 72 were Benet Academy sophomore Charles Davenport, Geneseo junior Hayden Moore, Carmel senior Jacob Lutzke and Benton sophomore River Stilley. Springfield senior Peyton Woods is one stroke behind the quintet.
“Coming off of sectionals, I almost felt invincible,” Schacht said. “I’m still tied for first, but it did humble me, that opening stretch. … I need to grind, grind, grind and keep the pedal to the metal.”
Schacht is attempting to become just the second IHSA boys’ golf state champion in school history, joining Bill Brown (1925). Schacht also would be the area’s first boys’ golf state titlist since Rantoul’s Clark Smith in 1998.
His strategy leading into Saturday’s round is “the same thing as always.”
“Get home, get showered, go out and eat, come back,” Schacht said. “Watch a movie, call my girlfriend, get to bed early. Might rewatch something exciting — maybe ‘Spartacus.’ Maybe a Viking movie.”
Mahomet-Seymour junior Leif Olson also qualified for Saturday’s final round by shooting 82 on Friday. Olson birdied both the 16th and 17th holes but struggled on the front nine, bogeying eight of those holes and double-bogeying the other. Still, he’ll get a chance to end his season on the final day of the season at the state tournament.
“The greens were firm and fast, which can really help identify the top players,” Olson said. “Being my first year of tense competition, it’s been an amazing experience, and the team I was able to be a part of this year was just exactly everything I could have hoped for. Making it to day two gives me a great chance to improve on my score, as I feel I’m very close to my best golf.”
Class 1A boys
Ross, Sages stay in contention. Coach Andrew Turner calls Will Ross the “rock” of the Monticello boys’ golf program.
The Sages senior proved that label correct on Friday.
Ross recorded an 18th-hole par that finished off Monticello’s first round of the Class 1A boys’ golf state tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.
It also finalized the Sages’ cumulative score at 344, tying them for seventh place as a unit and qualifying them for Saturday’s second and final round.
Illini West matched Monticello at 344, while both Alton Marquette and Rockford Lutheran wound up one stroke back at 345 and didn’t advance.
“It means a lot,” Ross said of getting one more round as a team. “We didn’t have that great of a day, but it means a lot we were able to compete and rough one out.”
Ross largely excelled for the Sages, shooting a 3-over 75 that has him tied for fifth individually leading into the last day of play.
Ross’ effort included birdies on the fourth, 10th and 11th holes plus just five bogeys.
Turner added a little pressure to Ross’ shoulders as his athlete made it down the 18th fairway.
“I walked up to him … and said, ‘We have to have a par here in order to advance,’” Turner said. “I just didn’t want to sugarcoat it, and sure enough, he responded and got it done.”
Sophomores Maddux Quick (86), Andrew Neef (90) and Kross Reynolds (93) complemented Ross.
The Sages ranked eighth as a squad in last year’s Class 1A state tournament. They’ll enter Saturday just six strokes behind Byron, the fifth-place team through Day 1.
“Our goal was a top-five (finish). … It’s a real possibility,” Turner said. “Will has a possibility to do something special, as well. We wanted to get to the second day, and now we have some new goals.”
Ross finds himself two strokes behind a trio of first-round leaders — Vandalia junior Conner McCall, Rockford Lutheran sophomore Jake Guse and Christ Our Rock Lutheran junior Parker Boehne. Chicago Latin senior Charlie Coleman is alone in fourth at 74, and Ross is tied with Effingham St. Anthony sophomore Joey Trupiano and Beecher senior Vincent Messana.
“I’m definitely looking for an individual title,” Ross said, “but I’m really wanting the team to do well as well.”
Two other local individuals also advanced to Saturday’s second round via their Friday performances.
St. Thomas More junior Wilson Kirby is tied for eighth after carding a 76. He bogeyed each of his first five holes but caught fire across the front nine, birdieing the third, fourth and seventh holes and parring five others.
“It started off really slow,” Kirby said. “I got hot and shot really low. My sixth hole I made a nice par, and then they started to come a little more easier.”
This marks Kirby’s second state tournament appearance. He shot 87 in last year’s first round and missed the cut.
“I’m super excited for this tournament,” Kirby said. “I’ve just got to play calm and maybe get off to a little bit better start, and it should be a good round (Saturday).”
St. Joseph-Ogden junior Ashten Cafarelli moved on with an 83. Similar to Kirby, he fared well on the front nine by parring six holes. The back nine included four bogeys and two double-bogeys.
“It was a rough day, but it’s awesome to be out here,” Cafarelli said. “At the beginning, I was a little bit nervous, but I acted like it was a normal tournament and that helped the nerves to go down.”
Class 1A girls
Winters qualifies for final round. Mahomet-Seymour senior Ainsley Winters will end her high school golf career by playing in the 1A state tournament’s final round.
Winters shot an 85 on Friday at Decatur’s Red Tail Run Golf Course, tying her for 39th overall and giving her individual qualification to Saturday’s second and final round. Winters recorded six pars to bolster her round, which was part of coach Troy Gagne’s Bulldogs competing as a team.
M-S didn’t qualify for the last round as a group, however. The Bulldogs compiled a 384 team score, placing them 11th of 12 in the standings.
Joining Winters in contributing to M-S’ total were freshman Brooke Hartman (98), senior Kayla McKinney (98) and senior Chloe Merkle (103).
Winters tied for 14th individually at last year's Class 1A girls' state tournament.