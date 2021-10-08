Sages honing in on small-school state trophy
MONTICELLO — Tanner Buehnerkemper arrived at Monticello High School during a strange point in the history of its boys’ golf program.
The 2018 Sages were shuttled up to Class 2A postseason competition after qualifying for the Class 1A state tournament each of the previous two years.
Monticello jumped back down to 1A after that season, but the Sages didn’t earn a team state berth in 2019 and had to watch their 2020 season end in a sectional because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year, making it to the sectional felt like state, but it didn’t feel the same,” Buehnerkemper said. “All sports didn’t feel the same. This year, everything is back to normal — as much as it can be.”
That means Monticello is back at the 1A state tournament.
Coach Andrew Turner’s Sages are the lone local team to qualify for a state tournament this season. Their six-athlete lineup will tee off Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. on Prairie Vista Golf Course’s front nine in Bloomington.
“It means more this year to make it to state, because as a senior, this was my last opportunity,” Buehnerkemper said. “Being a state qualifier means the team has accomplished a goal set before the season. Now, we have set a new goal for the state tournament.”
That goal, in part, is earning a state trophy. It’d be the first in the program’s five total trips to state.
“I have pretty high expectations for our team this weekend, mostly because of what I saw during the season,” junior Will Ross said. “I saw flashes of really good things that (prove), if we put them all together, we’ll be right up there at the top.”
Former News-Gazette All-Area first-team selections Ross and Buehnerkemper are the Sages’ 1A and 1B golfers. The labels can switch any given day based on who happens to have a lower round.
They’ll be joined on the state course by junior Sam Davison, who booked Monticello’s No. 2 score at the regional, as well as freshmen Maddux Quick, Kross Reynolds and Andrew Neef.
“Contending for the state title is something we’ve had our eyes set on since early August,” Ross said. “The Illini Prairie Conference Tournament was at Prairie Vista, so we’ve already familiarized ourselves with the course. And if we make it to Saturday, I think we have a shot.”
Erhard chasing place in Sabers’ record book
CHAMPAIGN — Brooke Erhard could become the seventh St. Thomas More girls’ golfer to earn a top-15 state finish and an individual medal.
That is, if the Sabers senior performs well enough in the Class 1A girls’ tournament, which opens Friday morning at Decatur’s Red Tail Run Golf Course. Erhard will start on the back nine at 9:51 a.m., playing in a trio that includes Mahomet-Seymour junior Ainsley Winters.
“I’m so proud of (Erhard),” STM coach Kim Zahrn said. “We have one more goal, and that’s to play our best during state — whether that means we walk away with a medal or not.”
Erhard actually is part of an even more-exclusive Sabers group, as well.
She’s just the fourth player in girls’ program history to qualify for state in each of her four seasons. Erhard made it as a freshman and sophomore as part of an advancing team and would have qualified as a junior if the state tournament hadn’t been canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
All that remains for Erhard’s high school golf career is one final shot at Red Tail Run, which hosted each of Erhard’s previous two state tournament stays. She shot rounds of 99 and 81 as a sophomore and carded rounds of 99 and 91 as a freshman.
“I really think that is a big factor in this,” Zahrn said. “She’s played this course so many times and she’s a senior, so she does have the experience, and I do think she’s going to come out strong.”
Kirby authoring family’s newest golf chapterCHAMPAIGN — St. Thomas More’s Kirby family has known plenty of golf success.
Maeve and Mia Kirby — sisters who graduated in 2019 and 2021, respectively — helped the Sabers’ girls’ team to fourth-place Class 1A state finishes in 2017 and 2018, and Mia aided STM’s fifth-place effort of 2019.
Now, Wilson Kirby will try to add to the family’s state haul.
The Sabers sophomore is competing individually at the 1A boys’ tournament, beginning with a 10:09 a.m. Friday tee time on the back nine of Bloomington’s Prairie Vista Golf Course.
“I haven’t really received any advice from my sisters ... but my dad has told me to let the round come to me and not to force anything,” Kirby said. “My sisters have wished me good luck.”
Kirby is the youngest local individual involved in a state tournament this week. He’s joined in the 1A boys’ field by Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley senior Connor Engel, Tri-County senior Holden Kile and Prairie Central junior Carson Friedman.
“I knew I was capable of doing this at the beginning of the season,” Kirby said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what the competition is like. I haven’t been to state yet, and (it’s important) to get a feel of what the competition is like, so I know where I need to be in my next couple of years.”
Kirby said some of the keys to his success are “playing loose, flushing out bad shots, (having) confidence and playing with a good mindset.”
Playing loose won’t be especially easy on the high school sport’s biggest stage. But Kirby certainly will try.
“There will be nerves, because we are at high stakes,” Kirby said, “but I feel being younger than the majority of players that the stakes are less high for me.”
Schacht ‘has the talent’ to win championship
CHAMPAIGN — Mike Osterbur watched Justin McCoy earn a pair of Class 2A boys’ golf state medals, finishing 12th in 2018 and 13th in 2019.
Osterbur is aware of what it takes for a young athlete to perform well at state.
And the Champaign Central coach believes his current star pupil, Maroons junior Wade Schacht, possesses the tools required not only to capture a top-15 finish but also secure an individual state championship.
“Obviously, that’s what we want to do. ... He has the talent to do it,” Osterbur said. “I haven’t really discussed it with him. Maybe it’s something we don’t really want to broach. It’s just added pressure.”
Schacht begins his first-ever foray in the boys’ Class 2A showcase with a 10:36 a.m. Friday tee time on the front nine of Normal’s Weibring Golf Club.
The reigning News-Gazette All-Area boys’ Golfer of the Year, Schacht acknowledged after placing second in Monday’s 2A Metamora Sectional that finishing atop the state podium was on his mind.
Though his bigger concern at the sectional was just advancing.
“He’s going to play much more relaxed (at state),” Osterbur said. “He was more amped up and was more nervous on trying to get out of the sectional. You make the state final, you can’t go anywhere after that. You’re there. You’re at the top.”
But Schacht wants to be at the very top of the mountain.
It’s something accomplished by just two boys hailing from a Champaign-based school: Champaign High’s Bill Brown in the single-class system of 1925, and Centennial’s Jamie Fairbanks in the 1988 and 1989 Class 2A tournaments.
“I’m certainly thinking he can be in the top 10. ... I’m not sure what the cut line would be,” Osterbur said. “I’m sure if he breaks 80 (Friday), he’s going to be fine. Really he could be there near par and place himself in good position to go for it on Saturday.”