BLOOMINGTON — Dates are established for the IHSA's summer sports state series, following Monday's news that baseball, softball, girls' soccer, track and field and boys' tennis teams will compete for postseason hardware later this school year.
Those traditional spring sports did not receive 2020 state series, with events canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 summer sports season is slated for April 5-June 19.
Below are the postseason dates for each of the aforementioned sports.
Baseball — regionals June 2-7; sectionals June 9-12; super-sectionals June 14; state June 16-19.
Softball — regionals June 2-5; sectionals June 8-12; super-sectionals June 14; state June 16-19.
Girls' soccer — regionals May 31-June 5; sectionals June 8-12; super-sectionals June 14-15; state June 18-19.
Girls' track and field — sectionals June 2-4; state June 10-12.
Boys' track and field — sectionals June 9-11; state June 17-19.
Boys' tennis — sectionals June 4-5; state June 10-12.