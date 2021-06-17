PEORIA — Neither Unity nor Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond softball began its inaugural state tournament appearance having much fun in the batter’s box.
The Rockets and Knights each were shut out in their semifinal games Wednesday at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex, with Unity falling to Joliet Catholic 5-0 a few hours after ALAH dropped a 4-0 decision to Effingham St. Anthony.
The games happened back-to-back on the same field at the complex that was hosting its first softball state tournament.
EastSide Centre in East Peoria hosted the softball state tournament from 2001 until 2019 before the IHSA awarded it to this venue in Peoria last summer. The 2020 state tournament, which would have been held in East Peoria, was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a little deceiving. They had a good squad, but I thought we played pretty well,” Unity coach Aimee Davis said after her program’s first-ever state tournament game. “That’s a championship-level game. We thought we were ready, and I think overall we were.”
Joliet Catholic, which went on to lose the Class 2A state championship game to Rockridge by a 4-0 margin, scored all of its runs against Unity, courtesy a pair of two-out hits.
Senior Andie Broniewicz, the Angels’ starting pitcher, doubled home two first-inning runs off Rockets junior pitcher Taylor Henry. And senior catcher Jolee Santiago followed a single and two walks — one intentional — by clearing the bases with a fifth-inning triple off Henry.
“Two huge hits,” Joliet Catholic coach Tina Kinsella said. “(The Rockets) were calling from the dugout like, ‘(Santiago is) not a strong hitter.’ … They wanted to face Jo, and I was standing there in the box thinking, ‘That’s a mistake.’”
This marked the first time Unity was shut out all season. Broniewicz recorded eight strikeouts, but more noticeable were the eight infield popouts she also induced.
“She was jamming them,” Davis said. “She was trying to go in, in, in, in, in, which good pitchers are going to do that. … Credit to their pitcher. She was hitting her spots.”
ALAH was done in by four single-run innings from Effingham St. Anthony, which fell to Illini Bluffs 3-2 in the eight-inning Class 1A state championship game later Wednesday afternoon.
The Bulldogs quickly jumped on Knights senior starter Makenzie Brown, a Tulsa softball signee boasting a 0.18 earned run average entering the day. Speedy sophomore leadoff hitter Cameron Rios reached via an infield single and was bunted into scoring position for sophomore Lucy Fearday, who singled in Rios for a 1-0 first-inning lead.
St. Anthony’s second run came in the same fashion during the next inning. Freshman Sydney Kibler delivered a leadoff single, was sacrificed to second base and came around to score on a single from junior Grace Karolewicz.
“We knew their leadoff hitter, what was going to happen,” ALAH coach Jerry Lane said. “The fact of it is giving up one or two runs is not going to be a big deal for us. The couple that came later on on a couple of our miscues, yeah, that hurt us there.”
Fearday hit a one-out triple during the third and scored on a wild pitch. Rios added another run during the seventh when she reached on an error and scored on a failed fielder’s choice play at home.
“I told the girls, ‘Hey, Makenzie Brown, going to Tulsa’ … and I didn’t let that intimidate the girls at all,” Bulldogs coach Makayla Walsh said. “I think she still struck out nine of us, but at the same time, I think we’re the first team to shut them out, too.”
The latter is indeed true.
Though the Knights’ offense had been flagging of late — they tallied just four runs across their two sectional games and super-sectional tilt — it hadn’t been completely dormant until Wednesday.
Fearday was a big reason for that, finishing with five strikeouts versus five hits and no walks.
“She moved the ball around. She wasn’t overpowering,” Lane said. “We just didn’t hit the ball solid or squared up as well as we like to.”
★ ★ ★
Among the numerous Unity fans in attendance on Wednesday were 2020 Rockets alumnae Elyce Knudsen and Jalyn Powell.
Along with Kyleigh Dubson, they were the seniors on Unity’s 2020 roster that didn’t get to recognize its own state aspirations.
Knudsen, now a standout Millikin women’s basketball player, was glad to see the program she helped build up is continuing to thrive.
“We were able to lead them in the right direction our junior year,” said Knudsen, the 2020 News-Gazette All-Area girls’ basketball Player of the Year and a former N-G All-Area softball first-team selection. “To see them now as juniors producing what our goal has been and taking our leadership and understanding what our goals were and taking it to the next level is more than rewarding.”
Knudsen wasn’t surprised to see this Unity team secure a spot at the state tournament. She had the chance to speak to the girls prior to Wednesday’s games and said her message was “do what they do.”
“Understand that their talents have brought them here and just to maintain the same attitude they have in any other game and to not shy away from any challenge,” Knudsen said. “To keep their head high when things may be seeming low. That’s the big thing.”
★ ★ ★
Unity athletic director Scott Hamilton has been involved with multiple state-trophy presentations in his more than 20 years with the Rockets. He was part of another Wednesday when Davis’ team received their Class 2A fourth-place trophy.
Nathan Seal is in a different boat. He was named ALAH’s athletic director in July 2020, and this was his first chance to experience a post-state celebration in that capacity.
“It’s a fun experience for the season, and … it’s been quite the year,” said Seal, previously the Mahomet-Seymour girls’ basketball coach. “You can see by the support we had here (Wednesday), all the communities come together and support their athletics. That’s exciting and fun to be part of.”
Colin Likas