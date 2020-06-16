CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood considers himself an “old school” type of guy.
Like when it comes to the IHSA boys’ basketball state tournament. Underwood believes it belongs on a college campus. The last 25 years? It kind of hasn’t been.
Carver Arena might serve as the basketball home of the Bradley Braves, but its downtown location isn’t near the Bradley campus.
The next three years? The state tournament is back on a college campus and one Underwood knows intimately, with the IHSA voting Monday to return the tournament to Champaign, which hosted the annual event from 1919 through 1995.
“I think it’s one of the great things not just for our program, but for high school programs around the state, for the university and for the Champaign-Urbana community,” Underwood said. “When I think of Illini basketball, it’s what I remember.
“I remember the old Assembly Hall being packed and everybody coming and seeing families. Some of the greatest players in the high school ranks have been able to come to Champaign and the University of Illinois and later become Fighting Illini.”
That opportunity for future Illini to get a sneak preview of basketball in Champaign is why Underwood feels the return of the state tournament to the Illinois campus could benefit his program. All he needed to hear was a single story from Illini Hall of Famer Deon Thomas.
Thomas helped Simeon reach the 1988 Class AA tournament as a junior. The Wolverines lost in the quarterfinals to eventual runners-up St. Francis de Sales, but Thomas got to play on the then Assembly Hall court for the first time, scoring a game-high 18 points in an eventual 60-57 overtime loss.
“He had never been to campus,” Underwood said. “When he walked into that tunnel it gave him a sense of being at home. Here’s one of the Illini’s all-time great players — if not the greatest. He was a couple hours up the road in Chicago, and the opportunity to play there was so impactful.”
Underwood’s hope is that type of story becomes a regular occurrence. Illinois’ in-state recruitment dipped in the previous decade. The top players in Illinois almost all wound up anywhere but Champaign. It’s a trend Underwood has at least curtailed of late by landing Morgan Park’s Ayo Dosunmu and Adam Miller in the 2018 and 2020 recruiting classes, respectively.
“We absolutely want to recruit the best talent, and we want to keep them at home,” Underwood said. “We have a terrific university and one of the greatest communities in Champaign-Urbana in the country for all university towns. To be able to show that off and be able to show our program off in our facility — it’s renovated and is as classy and good a place as ever and such a wonderful place for families — I think it really benefits our program. And it will help enhance what we’re trying to do here in terms of making Illini basketball one of the great, great programs on the national scene.”
Illinois has leaned in on its in-state recruiting efforts for the Class of 2021. Prospects like Morgan Park’s Brandon Weston, Simeon’s Isaiah Barnes and Rolling Meadows’ Max Christie are now aiming for a trip to Champaign for a shot at a state title. So will 2022 targets like Tinley Park’s AJ Casey, Yorkville Christian’s Jaden Schutt and Fenwick’s Trey Pettigrew. The same goes for 2023 recruits in Morgan Park’s Javonte Taylor and Darrin Ames.
All are on Illinois’ recruiting board. All could wind up playing at State Farm Center while in high school.
“Any time you get to host and have people on your campus and give them the opportunity to experience really what we go through on a home game atmosphere type setting, that’s advantageous,” Underwood said. “A lot of people get the opportunity to see us on television and really never get the opportunity to step foot on that court.
“I’m excited for the great memories young people will have. … So much has changed since the last time it was here. I couldn’t be more elated for our program, for our community, for the athletic department and, basically, the IHSA in terms of the many, many student-athletes that are now going to get an opportunity to play in the State Farm Center, (and) live a dream. I feel very, very blessed we’ve got this opportunity right now.”