The road to Champaign began Thursday with seedings released for the 2022 IHSA boys’ basketball postseason ahead of Friday’s pairings.
Staff writer Scott Richey spotlights five players across the state who could lead their teams on a run to Champaign and the state tournament:
Braden Huff
Glenbard West
Turns out Glenbard West isn’t just a football school. Even with its 14 straight playoff appearances and two state titles since 2007. Huff and a starting lineup filled with Division I recruits has rallied the Glen Ellyn community around hoops. The Hilltoppers are 26-1, and that lone loss came this past Saturday night on a buzzer-beater against Sierra Canyon (Calif.) — a team pieced together with elite talent (hello, Bronny James) to win basketball games. Huff has some of that elite talent himself. The 6-foot-10, Gonzaga-bound forward can stretch the floor offensively and anchors Glenbard West’s 1-3-1 zone.
Jaden Schutt
Yorkville Christian
Don’t discount Yorkville Christian by a simple glance at its 14-13 record going into the final week of the regular season. The Mustangs arguably played the toughest schedule for any Class 1A team in the state, with games against St. Rita, Glenbard West, Chaminade (Mo.) and Kenwood. The rest of the 1A field, though, might struggle to slow Yorkville Christian down. That starts with the Duke-bound Schutt. The 6-5 guard plays above the rim as easily as he splashes three-pointers (which he does frequently), and he’s averaging 26.1 points with a 51/40/85 shooting slash this season.
Ty Rodgers
Thornton
Rodgers’ transfer from Grand Blanc (Mich.) — where he won a state title last season as a junior at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. — to Thornton before this season created a new contender for player of the year honors in Illinois and made the Wildcats a state title contender in a tough Class 3A field that will feature Simeon this season. The 6-7 wing and future Illini has been as good as advertised in his one season at Thornton playing for Tai Streets. Rodgers has notched multiple triple-doubles this season and is basically good for at least a double-double every time he steps on the floor.
Zach Cleveland
Normal Community
Geography will play a role in how far Normal Community will make it through the Class 4A tournament field. Mainly, that by occupying a central spot in the state, the Ironmen can avoid the likes of Kenwood, Whitney Young, St. Rita or Glenbard West until Champaign. Cleveland, a 6-7 forward who’s headed to Liberty next season, has been crucial to Normal Community racking up a 26-1 record. The Ironmen’s only loss came at Centennial on Dec. 10, and they’ve subsequently won their last 19 games, including an impressive State Farm Holiday Classic championship in late December.
Christian Jones
East St. Louis
Jones isn’t the only reason the Flyers are a Class 3A state title contender, but the future Missouri guard — whom Illinois fans should get well-acquainted with in the future — plays a vital role in that state title pursuit. Macaleab Rich is East St. Louis’ scoring leader, averaging 19.1 points to go with 10.4 rebounds per game, but Jones runs the show. The 6-4 point guard is putting up 15.5 points and a St. Louis-area best 7.1 assists per game, but he’s also a two-way threat given he bolsters his scoring and facilitating with five rebounds and two steals playing for one of the most talented teams south of I-80.