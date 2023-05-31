Two of the top-three scorers on the Illinois men’s basketball team this past season have less than 24 hours to decide if they’ll stay in the NBA draft or return to college. Sports Editor MATT DANIELS offers up a quick look about what the upcoming decisions by Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins mean for the Illini:
COLEMAN HAWKINS
➜ If he returns to Illinois ... he could likely garner some preseason All-Big Ten recognition this offseason and possibly help Illinois climb into some preseason Top 25 polls. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound multi-dimensional forward averaged 9.9 points, a team-high 6.3 rebounds and a team-high 3.0 assists for a 20-win Illini team last winter. Hawkins needs to improve on his three-point shooting — he only made 28 percent of his 132 attempts last season and is a career 28 percent three-point shooter in his three seasons at Illinois — and could improve his overall consistency. Hawkins has had some breakout performances with the Illini and could bring another veteran presence who knows how Brad Underwood operates his program.
➜ If he stays in the draft ... he’s hoping he gets his name called possibly by the middle of the second round. The Illini streak of not having a first-round pick since Meyers Leonard in 2012 will likely continue again this summer. Hawkins doesn’t look to score first — or sometimes second — and his passing can get him into trouble at times. He had seven games of at least five turnovers this past season with the Illini, including six in a season-ending first-round NCAA tournament loss to Arkansas. The 21-year-old Hawkins, though, might not have his stock reach any higher than he has at this point. Another season of college basketball could see his scoring numbers and outside shooting efficiency improve. Or he might replicate some of the similar numbers he did as a junior. His length and defensive ability that saw Hawkins have five games with at least three blocks last season might be enough for an NBA franchise to take him.
TERRENCE SHANNON JR.
➜ If he returns to Illinois ... Shannon provides an immediate jolt to the Illini’s plans for the 2023-24 season. A First-Team All-Big Ten pick by the coaches last season, the 6-foot-6, 225-pound wing will likely garner those same accolades in the coming months if he opts for a second season in Champaign. Shannon had some absurd scoring performances (wins against UCLA in Las Vegas and Northwestern in Champaign come to mind) and some head-scratching ones (a home loss to Penn State and a loss at Northwestern), but the Chicago native had enough with his streaky outside shooting and his athleticism with impressive drives to the basket to average a team-high 17.2 points that ranked seventh in the Big Ten.
➜ If he stays in the draft ... then Illinois will need to find a new go-to scoring option for next season. Perhaps the responsibility falls on returning big man Dain Dainja. Or Southern Illinois transfer wing Marcus Domask. Or Utah Valley transfer guard Justin Harmon. Or Oregon transfer forward Quincy Guerrier. See, that question will persist into the Illini’s season opener in November if Shannon opts to have a team take a chance on him, likely in the second round. Plus, Shannon turns 23 years old on July 30, meaning another year in college starts narrowing down the clock on his pro career. Sure, Shannon should likely cash in on his name-image-and-likeness portfolio if he comes back to Illinois, but he’s already racked up 1,449 points, 443 rebounds and 207 assists in four winning seasons of college basketball at Texas Tech and Illinois. The left-hander might not have much else to prove to NBA personnel this winter with a fifth season.