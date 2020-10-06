Football fields, volleyball and basketball courts, soccer pitches, tennis courts, swimming pools, wrestling mats, baseball diamonds, softball fields and track and field layouts.
All are created fairly close to equally on the high school sports scene in Illinois. An athlete likely won’t change his or her entire strategy for an event just because they’re in one location instead of another.
Golf is different.
No two courses are mapped out exactly the same. Tee box placement, fairway sculpting, the presence of hazards and green structure all play into how a golfer approaches a round.
With boys’ and girls’ golf regional tournaments happening Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, across the state, The News-Gazette sought out local golf coaches for their thoughts on courses that will host area athletes this week.
The Champaign Central boys’ golf team will head to Illinois State’s Weibring Golf Club in Normal on Tuesday for a Class 2A regional.
Mike Osterbur, Central’s coach and the two-time N-G All-Area boys’ golf Coach of the Year, rates Weibring as the most difficult regional course in the area, with The Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington — which will host a Class 1A sectional next week — right behind it.
But he doesn’t rank these two expanses so closely together because of similar difficulties. Osterbur describes Weibring’s fairways as “narrow and tree-lined” and the greens as small and creating “even more emphasis on accurate approach shots.”
“If you are offline off the tee by as little as 10 yards on some holes, you are in the trees — which will cost you a stroke right there,” Osterbur said. “Most greens have slopes and hills around them, so a missed green requires a Phil Mickelson-like chip or pitch shot to recover.”
Osterbur still finds it important for a golfer to locate greens in as few strokes as possible at The Den, even though the links-style course “has wider fairways that are more forgiving for errant tee shots.”
“You won’t find many shots in the fairways on level footing. You’ll need to play a lot of shots from slopes,” Osterbur said. “The wind is always a factor at The Den, as well as it has more water and natural fescue waste areas.”
Danville Country Club will host 11 area boys’ teams for a Class 1A regional on Tuesday, and Osterbur said it is one that can’t be overpowered.
“If you can shape shots off the tee, particularly if you can hit a controlled draw and shape the shots right to left,” Osterbur said, “you can score well.”
Another two-time N-G All-Area Coach of the Year, St. Thomas More girls’ golf coach Alan Dodds turns to slope rating when discussing course difficulty.
This metric was created by the United States Golf Association to determine how challenging a course is under normal conditions for a bogey golfer. Factors taken into consideration include elevation changes, dog-leg holes, topography, bunkers and obstacles.
The USGA determines 113 to be the average course slope rating. Dodds’ Sabers will trek to Shewami Country Club in Sheldon on Wednesday for a 1A regional and encounter a slope rating of 118, according to Dodds.
But Dodds said that still ranks behind the 120 of Charleston Country Club, where five area girls’ teams will head on Wednesday for a Class 1A regional, and the 123 of Pontiac Elks, where Prairie Central will compete in a Wednesday Class 1A regional. Dodds estimates Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur, home of a Wednesday Class 2A regional for three local clubs, between 122 and 124.
“I believe Pontiac is by far the most difficult,” Dodds said. “The total distance is just under 5,500 yards, where Shewami is around 5,200 and Charleston is just under 5,000 yards.”
Watseka boys’ and girls’ golf coach Darin Hartman is familiar with Shewami, given the Warriors play many of their matches there.
“It can be made hard if you cannot stay in the fairway,” Hartman said. “I have seen some good golfers come there and be humbled a little thinking it would be easy.”
Ultimately, Hartman gives the difficulty nod on the girls’ side to Red Tail Run, which typically hosts the Class 1A girls’ state final. Regional and sectional tournaments are the only IHSA postseason events for golf this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My daughter played (Red Tail Run) ... and it is challenging and long,” Hartman said. “Lots of prairie grass and some trees thrown in to make life rough. You have to stay in the fairway, for sure.”
Dylan Swank’s Hoopeston Area boys’ golf program will head to a course Tuesday with which it’s not terribly familiar, Kankakee Elks, for a Class 1A regional.
“Our kids have never been there, as opposed to Danville Country Club, where we get to every year,” Swank said. “We’re going to do everything we can to get our kids up to speed on the course. But their rounds there are going to be a lot more reactionary than they would be at a course they’ve had some more experience with.
“Learning on the fly can be a really fun challenge when it comes to the golf season, but it can also present a challenge to teams like our boys, who are going to be competing on a brand-new course against teams that have played there dozens and dozens of times. That said, hitting a fairway on a hole you’ve played 10 times isn’t necessarily any easier than hitting a fairway on a hole you’ve never played before.”