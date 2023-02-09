GEORGETOWN — Cale Steinbaugh's excellence within Georgetown-Ridge Farm athletics hardly could wait to be celebrated.
The 2022 alumnus was recognized by his alma mater on Wednesday with a jersey retirement ceremony, in conjunction with the Buffaloes hosting Fisher in a boys' basketball game.
Fittingly, Steinbaugh's younger brother, sophomore Cameron, produced a team-high 21 points in G-RF's 51-48 nonconference victory over the Bunnies.
Cale Steinbaugh is the Buffaloes' all-time leading basketball scorer, regardless of gender, with 2,120 points. He reached 1,000 career points during his junior season, and he produced a school-record 50 points in a game during his senior campaign.
Steinbaugh was a 2022 News-Gazette All-Area boys' basketball first-team selection after he averaged 26.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals in his 12th-grade season.
Steinbaugh presently is part of the Heartland Community College baseball roster, serving as a utility player in his first season with the Hawks.