Cale Steinbaugh jersey retirement
Buy Now

Cale Steinbaugh poses with his high school basketball jersey and a plaque listing his prep hoops accomplishments on Wednesday at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. Officials at Steinbaugh's alma mater retired his No. 10 jersey in conjunction with Buffaloes boys' basketball's nonconference game against Fisher.

 Provided

GEORGETOWN — Cale Steinbaugh's excellence within Georgetown-Ridge Farm athletics hardly could wait to be celebrated.

The 2022 alumnus was recognized by his alma mater on Wednesday with a jersey retirement ceremony, in conjunction with the Buffaloes hosting Fisher in a boys' basketball game.

Fittingly, Steinbaugh's younger brother, sophomore Cameron, produced a team-high 21 points in G-RF's 51-48 nonconference victory over the Bunnies.

Cale Steinbaugh is the Buffaloes' all-time leading basketball scorer, regardless of gender, with 2,120 points. He reached 1,000 career points during his junior season, and he produced a school-record 50 points in a game during his senior campaign.

Steinbaugh was a 2022 News-Gazette All-Area boys' basketball first-team selection after he averaged 26.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals in his 12th-grade season.

Steinbaugh presently is part of the Heartland Community College baseball roster, serving as a utility player in his first season with the Hawks.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos