CHAMPAIGN — Illinois was the first program to offer DJ Steward in the summer of 2017. Now, the Illini are counting on that long relationship as the four-star guard enters the final stage of recruitment.

So far, so good. Steward had Illinois in the top eight he announced Thursday afternoon. Also still in contention for the Whitney Young guard are DePaul, Duke, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, North Carolina and Texas.

Steward is a consensus four-star recruit and is ranked as high as No. 27 in the Class of 2020 by ESPN. He checks in at No. 31 in the 247Sports rankings and No. 35 per Rivals.

The battle for the top spot in the state of Illinois in the 2020 class has bounced between Steward and Morgan Park guard Adam Miller, who's also an Illini target. Miller included Illinois in his top 10 released last month.

Underwood's pitch to recruits: Be the next Ayo Backcourt depth an area of need for Illinois with Dosunmu's future beyond next season in question and Andres Feliz having one year left of eligibility.

Steward is fresh off a breakout spring and summer playing for MeanStreets on the Nike EYBL circuit where he averaged 22.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also shot 48 percent from the field, 39 percent from three-point range and 83 percent from the free throw line.

A 6-foot-3, 165-pound combo guard, Steward earned News-Gazette All-State First Team honors as a junior. He averaged 24.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Dolphins.