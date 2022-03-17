CHAMPAIGN — The top CBS men’s college basketball broadcast crew got an up-close look at Illinois in last year’s Big Ten tournament.
The consensus from Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson after watching the Illini storm to the title and secure a No. 1 seed in the 2021 NCAA tournament?
“We walked away, and I think we all agreed that’s the team to beat,” Nantz told The News-Gazette, “and they look like a national championship team.”
The reality of the situation played out differently. Illinois took care of business in the first round in a 78-49 win against Drexel but found itself an upset victim in the second round in a 71-58 defeat at the hands of Loyola Chicago.
This year’s Illinois team has some key similarities from a personnel standpoint. Who didn’t return for the 2021-22 season is significant — namely Ayo Dosunmu now starting for the Chicago Bulls as a rookie — but it’s an experienced group that got the Illini back to the NCAA tournament.
An experienced group that’s still drawing praise nationally as it prepares for a 5:50 p.m. Friday showdown as the No. 4 seed against No. 13 seed Chattanooga in Pittsburgh.
“If you look at the history of the way the tournament works, sometimes the year you think you’re going to be a Final Four program, it happens the year after that,” said Nantz, who missed the Illini this year in Indianapolis after they were bounced in the quarterfinals on Friday of the Big Ten tournament.
“I looked at that team and thought, ‘Still looks like a Final Four team to me,’” Nantz said about watching Illinois’ win at Michigan on Feb. 27. “I don’t think there’s going to be a lot of people to pick Illinois as Final Four team, but I think this is going to be a very big year for them.”
Raftery was on the call for the Illinois-Michigan game in Ann Arbor, Mich. What he saw at the Crisler Center — perhaps the Illini’s most impressive offensive performance of the season in a 93-85 victory — stuck with the veteran college basketball analyst and former coach.
“They’re deep,” Raftery said. “They’re talented. They’ve got size. They’ve got three-point shooters. They’re going to be a big-time factor. I don’t know how you play Kofi. I know how you play him when he’s on the defensive end — just lift him a little bit — but I don’t think there’s anybody as strong as him in the country.”
Cockburn’s presence and production will remain vital to any NCAA tournament run for Illinois. The likely consensus first team All-American remains the only player in the country averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.
The X-factor for the Illini in the NCAA tournament, though, could well be Andre Curbelo. The sophomore point guard missed 14 games this season — 12 with concussion issues and two more because of COVID-19 — and his return to normal has dragged on because of all the time he was sidelined.
“He’s not yet been able to find a full rhythm,” CBS studio analyst Clark Kellogg said. “I don’t know that he ever will just because it’s so hard to be able to catch up from missed time during the season because practice days are fewer and games are more frequent. If he can find something close to what he’s capable of, I love their team. I love their pieces. I love their ability to win different ways.
“I think he’s really key because he’s such a creator and an impactful player — particularly at the offensive end — helping others guys get shots and making plays himself. The big fella is a real force and a matchup problem because of his size and ability to finish. I think they’re a legitimate top-four seed with the potential to play beyond the second weekend. I like their ingredients and their potential playing well into the next couple weeks.”
What stood out to Wolfson this season is how Illinois has navigated all of its injury and illness issues. Injuries and illness that could potentially spill over into the NCAA tournament.
Jacob Grandison is still recovering from a left shoulder injury he suffered March 3 against Penn State and cost him the regular-season finale against Iowa and the Illini’s lone Big Ten tournament game. A contagious bout of conjunctivitis — pink eye — is also ripping through the team at the moment.
“I love the job that Brad Underwood has done motivating these guys,” said Wolfson, who is the sideline reporter for the CBS crew. “Losing a player like Ayo is difficult — especially when he’s kind of the head of everything — but he gets these guys motivated. I know Greg Gard won Big Ten Coach of the Year, but you could certainly have an argument for what Brad has done.”
Illinois was one of nine Big Ten teams to make the NCAA tournament. It’s the same number the conference got last year when they combined to go 8-9, with only Michigan making it past the first weekend and into the Elite Eight.
“The Big Ten had such a great, strong regular season but didn’t necessarily do as well as we all thought in the postseason,” said Hill, who fills an analyst role alongside Raftery and Nantz. “I’m excited to see the Big Ten and how they fare. What I’ve seen thus far of Illinois, they’ve had a wild ride this season, but they’re a team that’s primed for a deep run and could possibly get to New Orleans. I expect the Big Ten to have a better tournament and more teams have success than last year.”