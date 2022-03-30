PITCHERS OFF TO STRONG START
It usually takes baseball and softball defenses a bit of time to figure out the elements amid the chilly weather, so pitchers are tasked with providing a bit more oomph on the mound or in the circle. Some familiar names have done just, with Westville softball’s Abby Sabalaskey, Mahomet-Seymour baseball’s Blake Wolters and Urbana softball’s Allison Deck each throwing a perfect game in their respective teams’ first five games. All three of these athletes are reigning News-Gazette All-Area first-team picks. Easy to see why.
MAROONS AT IT AGAIN
The immediate future of Champaign Central baseball wasn’t clear when the 2022 season began. John Staab‘s 20th group of Maroons would need to make up for the loss of six highly important seniors. So far, so good for Central on both fronts. The Maroons got off to a 5-0 start, including Staab’s 400th career coaching victory in the dugout, and posted double-digit run totals in four of those five victories. Guys like Jake Munroe, Kendall Crawford, Owen Hobbs and TJ Pipkins seem to be in an early groove for Central.
MAKING AN IMPRESSION
Urbana girls’ soccer struggled to secure winslast season, opening with four consecutive losses and at one stage dropping to 1-11 overall. But the Tigers gave reason for future hope with triumphs over Centennial and Bloomington at the tail end of an otherwise tough campaign. Those remaining from that team seem determined to make sure 2022 feels much different, as they rallied past rival Uni High 2-1 in the Tigers’ season opener last Friday. Cassidy McQueen, Hannah Null, Macy Wirtz and Rowen Grison-Sullivan lead a senior-heavy lineup.
STRONG INSIDE VOICES
Seven area athletes won at least one event last weekend in the Illinois Top Times track and field meet, seen as the indoor state finals: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Max Allen (Class 1A boys’ 400-meter dash), Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Eli Mojonnier (1A boys’ 800), Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Ryder James (1A boys’ 1,600 and 3,200) and Trixie Johnson (1A girls’ 800), Rantoul’s Brianna Dixon (2A girls’ 60 hurdles), Tuscola’s Alyssa Williams (1A girls’ 60 and 200) and Urbana’s Jackson Gilbert (2A boys’ 400).
LET’S HEAR IT FOR THE GIRLS
Namely the girls’ track and field competitors at St. Joseph-Ogden, Salt Fork and Uni High. They combined to generate 21 top-nine finishes at the Illinois Top Times meet, all in the Class 1A field on Friday at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington. Salt Fork led the way with eight, including three by Brynlee Keeran. SJ-O was close behind with seven top-nines, keyed by Savanna Franzen and Ava Knap. And Uni High offered up six such finishes, with Kate Ahmari, Zoey Muller-Hinnant and Ella Greer at the forefront.