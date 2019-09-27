MONTICELLO — Getting Joe Sellett back from injury this week has been a boon for St. Thomas More boys’ soccer and made the Sabers that much more dangerous. They scored 23 goals in back-to-back shutouts against Blue Ridge and Olympia this week, and Sellett was in on all four goals in St. Thomas More’s 4-2 victory at Monticello on Thursday night.
“He’s been out with a groin injury pretty much the whole year,” St. Thomas More coach James Johnson said of Sellett, who scored twice against the Sages and assisted on the other two goals. “Him coming back this week, he was instrumental. In Joe’s absence, guys have filled in to other roles and added to depth that will help us in the long run.”
The Sabers’ Illini Prairie Conference victory puts them in the driver’s seat for the league title with one more week to play. The loss was Monticello’s first of the season, and the Sages (13-1-1, 3-1 IPC) now have to root for Bloomington Central Catholic or Rantoul to knock off St. Thomas More (13-2-3, 5-0) next week.
“We control our destiny,” Johnson said. “One of the season goals was to win conference, so that’s something we’re looking to check off the list. We want take care of business next week and check that box and then get down to the most important part of the season.”
Andrew Ellison scored both goals for Monticello, including a match-tying penalty kick with 20 minutes to play. Sellett’s two goals down the stretch helped seal the win after Taylor Crawford and Josh Franklin came through for the Sabers’ first two goals.
“Monticello’s a pretty physical team, and it was a physical game,” Johnson said. “I thought our boys took a while to adjust to the game, but when you’ve got 12 seniors on a team they can figure things out in the game. The heart and pride they’re playing with right now is admirable.”