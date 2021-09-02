CHAMPAIGN — St. Thomas More football won its 2021 fall season opener last Saturday against Milford/Cissna Park, with the Sabers defeating the Bearcats 34-0 in an 8-Man Association South game.
That’s not how the game will be recorded in either team’s history book.
STM forfeited the result Thursday after coach Nathan Watson self-reported a violation of IHSA bylaws to 8-Man Association officials, who then deferred to the IHSA.
Watson said the Sabers used an ineligible athlete for four plays against M/CP. Watson said the player recorded no statistics, but after watching film of the contest he recognized he needed to report the oversight.
Via the IHSA’s ruling, the Bearcats have been given a forfeit win and Watson will not be on STM’s sideline for Saturday’s Week 2 home game against Orangeville.
In additional local high school football news, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Week 2 contest against Dwight was canceled Thursday. The Blue Devils (1-0) and Trojans (0-1) were scheduled to compete at 7 p.m. Friday in Dwight.
“They canceled due to not having enough players for (Friday) night,” BHRA athletic director Tony Foster told The News-Gazette.
Blue Devils assistant coach David Robertson wrote on Twitter that the team is actively seeking a new opponent.