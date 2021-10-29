CATLIN — St. Thomas More didn’t anticipate Salt Fork simply rolling over in Thursday night’s Class 1A regional championship match. Not on the Storm’s home court. Not even after the Sabers pulled off a runaway first-set victory.
STM never faltered. The top-seeded Sabers kept up the pressure with solid defense turning into scoring opportunities and finished off the 25-7, 25-19 sweep of fifth-seeded Salt Fork to win their fourth straight regional title and advance to the Tuscola Sectional and a 6:30 p.m. Monday semifinal match against Heritage.
“The second set was a little bit more back and forth,” STM coach Kelly McClure said. “We knew they had great senior leadership, and their setter is just a great athlete and kind of the heart and soul of their team. We knew they wouldn’t go down without a fight. I was proud of how we maintained our composure. The crowd was loud on both sides in their home gym. It was a great atmosphere to play in.”
Tennessee-bound setter Caroline Kerr had 25 assists for STM, with Ohio State-bound Anna McClure leading the Sabers with eight kills. Mallory Monahan and Shannon Monahan added six kills apiece, while future Illinois-Chicago athlete Colleen Hege led the way defensively for STM with 16 digs.
“I thought we came out and executed our game plan really well — especially in the first set,” Kelly McClure said. “I thought our ball control was really good, which allowed us to distribute the ball to our hitters in a great fashion. … Our defense was really good. It just allowed us to really translate those defensive balls into good swings offensively.”
Salt Fork finished the season with a 19-11 record.
At Martinsville
Heritage 2, Decatur Lutheran 1. Heritage sets Bri Struck often for a reason. It’s a simple one. The Hawks’ senior outside hitter unfailingly comes through. Like she did in Thursday’s Class 1A regional championship match against Decatur Lutheran.
Struck’s team-high 17 kills not only helped third-seeded Heritage top the second-seeded Lions 25-22, 19-25, 25-21 for a regional title and a spot in Monday’s Tuscola Sectional semifinal against St. Thomas More. Those 17 kills also put Struck’s name at the top of the Hawks’ record book. She now has 957 kills for her career, passing Mariah Coleman’s previous record of 949.
“We want to give her opportunities to put it away because we know she can,” Heritage coach Ryan Fitzgerald said of Struck. “She’s just been able to produce for us, and she’s put up numbers every single night. It’s crazy. She might be a once-in-a-lifetime player for us.”
Struck played a key role in Heritage’s first regional championship win since 2013, but she wasn’t the only reason the Hawks (25-8-1) avenged their regular-season loss to Decatur Lutheran that cost them the Lincoln Prairie Conference title.
Kiley Knoll also put up 10 kills, 11 digs, two blocks and two aces, and she had a flurry of kills to help close out the first set. The combined defense from Knoll, Struck (eight digs), Lily Ploense (six digs) and Lilli Montgomery (five digs) put setter Mary Roland in position for 32 assists to go with her team-high three aces.
“This was the best defensively I think I’ve seen us play,” Fitzgerald said. “That was the key to winning. We’ve been preaching all season we want them to get their feet stopped before the hitter makes contact and once they do make contact to make their move. They were in the right spots the minute someone made contact.”
At Farmer City
Blue Ridge 2, Judah Christian 1. Long rallies defined Thursday’s Class 1A regional championship matchup between second-seeded Blue Ridge and third-seeded Judah Christian. That was particularly true during the Tribe’s comeback to win the second set and another battle in the third.
The Blue Ridge defense had the answer. Alexis Wike led the way with 33 digs, four of her teammates had at least 14 digs each and the Knights totaled 101 total digs in their 25-17, 23-25, 25-22 victory against Judah to win the program’s eighth straight regional title. Blue Ridge (30-8) now advances to the Tuscola Sectional and a 5:30 p.m. Monday match against top-seeded Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg (29-6-1).
“The sectional, holy cow, it’s loaded,” Blue Ridge coach Evan Miles said. St. Thomas More and Heritage play in the other semifinal. “There’s no easy draws on that one. It gets some good publicity and recognition for our school.”
A 30-win Blue Ridge team showed it belongs in a sectional of that caliber with Thursday’s regional title. Beyond their defensive effort, the Knights got 23 assists and two blocks from Gracie Shaffer and eight kills and three aces from Jaclyn Pearl in the three-set win against Judah.
“The first set we came out with some good intent,” Miles said. “The exact polar opposite we did (against LeRoy in Wednesday’s semifinal). We controlled the tone, very demonstrative in our actions. … (Judah’s) defense improved and hitting efficiency improved that second set.
“We were keeping them out of system for the most part (in the third set). We luckily held on to play on Monday.”
Maggie Pritts had a 14-kill, 23-dig double-double to lead Judah (20-10). Klementine Davis added 24 assists, 10 digs and two kills for the Tribe, while Brelyn Riesberg had 20 digs, three assists and two kills and Abi Tapuaiga finished with 13 kills.
At Cissna Park
Watseka 2, Grant Park 0. A balanced attack propelled second-seeded Watseka to a 25-13, 25-16 sweep of sixth-seeded Grant Park and its first regional championship since 2017.
Raegann Kochel led the Warriors (25-10) with 10 kills and two blocks. Hailey Peck added six kills in the Class 1A win, Megan Martin had five kills and Elena Newell did most of the facilitating with a team-high 14 assists. Sydney McTaggart’s 13 digs paced the Watseka defense.
The Warriors will host sixth-seeded Chicago Hope Academy (12-11) at 6 p.m. Monday in the first of two sectional semifinals in Watseka.
At Dwight
Milford 2, Lexington 0. Milford had to deal with a late rally from Lexington, but the top-seeded Bearcats held steady for a 25-15, 25-23 sweep of the 12 seed to win their second straight Class 1A regional championship.
Hunter Mowrey led the Bearcats (25-8) with 18 assists and 15 digs. Caley Mowrey came up one dig shy of her own double-double with 15 kills, nine digs and two blocks, and Anna McEwen was close, too, with 17 digs and seven kills. Milford will play next at 7 p.m. Monday in the Watseka Sectional semifinals versus second-seeded Walther Christian (12-9).
At St. Joseph
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, St. Teresa 0. Kennedi Burnett has led St. Joseph-Ogden all season long. Thursday’s Class 2A regional championship match against St. Teresa was no different.
Burnett put up a double-double — 15 kills and 13 digs — and served two aces for good measure, as the third-seeded Spartans swept the second-seeded Bulldogs 25-18, 25-15.
Burnett had plenty of help, too, in the win. Becca Steinbach finished with 26 assists and one ace, Addie Roesch had 16 digs and three kills and Shayne Immke contributed eight digs and six kills for the Spartans.
SJ-O (26-9) will continue postseason play at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Monticello against top-seeded Pleasant Plains (30-5).
At Coal City
Coal City 2, Prairie Central 0. Prairie Central faced a long road as the No. 8 seed in the Class 2A Coal City Regional. The Hawks knocked off Reed-Custer in three sets in the quarterfinals before pulling the upset of top-seeded Seneca in the finals. The postseason run ended Thursday, however, as the fourth-seeded host Coalers put together a 25-22, 25-14 sweep of Prairie Central (12-23).