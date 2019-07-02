CHAMPAIGN — St. Thomas More will need a new athletic director for the 2019-2020 school year, as co-ADs Josh and Krista Hinkley announced Monday afternoon they’ll be departing from their posts.
A tweet from the“It’s the first of the month Sabers! I haven’t spoken publicly about this, but as most of you know, this is our last month as Sabers.”
The tweet, which linked to a more expansive Instagram post, also noted “this was a very tough decision that was not taken lightly.”
Neither the tweet nor post indicated why the Hinkleys were vacating their co-AD positions after two years. Josh Hinkley wasn’t available for comment Monday and Sister M. Bridget Martin, STM’s principal, could not be reached on Monday.
Each Hinkley also has been an STM teacher for even longer — Krista since 2007 and Josh since 2013.
The Sabers have thrived athletically since the Hinkleys ascended to their co-AD spots in May 2017.
STM finished fourth and eighth in the last two News-Gazette Prep Year in Review program rankings, up from a share of 28th place during the 2016-17 school year.
Saber volleyball won a state championship in 2017 and placed third among the Class 2A field in 2018, while the STM girls’ golf team has placed fourth in state in 1A each of the last two seasons.